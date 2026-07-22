Interesting and Humour - page 3948
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Good morning!
The father dances behind his daughter's back and she has no idea :)
94N03 C006SH3N3 P0K4ZY8437, K4KN3 U9N8N73LN 83SHN M0ZH37 93L47 N4SH R4ZUM! 8N3H47N3 83SHN! CN4CH4L4 E70 6YL0 7RU9N0, N0 C3JC4S N4 E70Y C7R0K3 84SH R4ZUM HN7437 E70 4870M47NCH3SKN, N3 Z49UM84ING 06 E70M.
94N03 C006SH3N3 P0K4ZY8437, K4KN3 U9N8N73LN 83SHN M0ZH37 93L47 N4SH R4ZUM! 8N3H47N3 83SHN! CN4CH4L4 E70 6YL0 7RU9N0, N0 C3YJC4 N4 E70 C7R0K3 84SH R4ZUM CN7437 E70 4870M47NCH3SKN, N3 Z49UM84Y 06 E70M.
that's the way to read indicators ))
Good morning!
Tumblr, that's a great photo! Can you share what lens, diaphragm, shutter speed. Was a filter used in photoshop to sharpen it? I know it's a very cheeky question, no need to answer.
Good evening !
Good night, everyone.
Tumblr, that's a great photo! Can you share what lens, diaphragm, shutter speed. Did you use a filter in photoshop to sharpen it? I know it's an impertinent question, no need to answer.
Specify the exact link to the post - I took some pics.
Clarify the exact link to the post - I took several photos.
The last one is https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/3457/page3964#comment_5600263
Latest https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/3457/page3964#comment_5600263
No photoshop - this is a picture from a mobile phone (if you click and download the full file, there's all the info)
Added:
And I took the photo from a "lying in a sun lounger" position. :)