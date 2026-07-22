Interesting and Humour - page 1206

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moskitman:

This is "Guess the Country from the Picture":


 
zfs:<br / translate="no"> http://www.bcs-express.ru/digest/?article_id=96167

Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac shares up 900%



indeed. to the humour thread

 
sergeev:

Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac shares up 900%



indeed. to the humour thread

"everything is relative")
 

This is "Guess the Country from the Picture":

 

This is "Guess the Country from the Picture":


 
 

This is "Guess the Country from the Picture":


 
 

This is "Guess the Country from the Picture":


 
peripatetikos:

What do you mean, no fuss?

Without the hype, the noise, the clamour, the hullabaloo.

Things that the media can't do without if GDP and/or DAM are involved in the event. For example.

PS It slipped out, sorry :)

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