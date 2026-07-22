Interesting and Humour - page 2219

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Love is for all ages!
В Удмуртии зарегистрировались 90-летний жених и 82-летняя невеста: REGNUM
В Удмуртии зарегистрировались 90-летний жених и 82-летняя невеста: REGNUM
  • www.regnum.ru
В Можге (Удмуртия) зарегистрирован брак между 90-летним женихом и 82-летней невестой. Как сообщили ИА REGNUM в пресс-службе администрации Можги, это самые зрелые молодожены республики Удмуртия, зарегистрировавшиеся в апреле.
 

Rhenium is one of the rarest elements in the Earth's crust.

To produce 1g of rhenium, more than 600kg of Norwegian molybdenite must be processed.

The last metal to be discovered is not radioactive.

It is one of the most expensive metals.

 
Oculus VR задумала многопользовательскую игру на 1 млрд человек
Oculus VR задумала многопользовательскую игру на 1 млрд человек
  • kanobu.ru
Oculus VR хочет разработать многопользовательскую игру на технологии виртуальной реальности, рассчитанную на 1 млрд человек. Об этом заявил генеральный директор компании Брендан Айрайб на конференции TechCrunch Disrupt. Айрайб предположил, что игра будет представлять собой метавселенную из нескольких виртуальных миров. Ключевой особенностью...
 
Fleder:
Cool demotivator
 
 
 
 

Myths and legends.

Cupid and Psyche.

 

The tailor muscle is the longest muscle in the human body.

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