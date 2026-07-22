Interesting and Humour - page 2219
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Rhenium is one of the rarest elements in the Earth's crust.
To produce 1g of rhenium, more than 600kg of Norwegian molybdenite must be processed.
The last metal to be discovered is not radioactive.
It is one of the most expensive metals.
Myths and legends.
Cupid and Psyche.
The tailor muscle is the longest muscle in the human body.