Interesting and Humour - page 1443

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Mischek:
I parked the same way once, got out and my heart ached - the car was stolen
and it's across the street...
 

Monday

 
Mischek:

Monday

"I got drunk... I didn't make it to the couch."

Drunk...

 
Nokia ouch .
 
Mischek:
Nokia oy .
?
 
sergeev:
?

Tired of fighting . Microsoft is buying back a 7 yds . Closing the purchase next year .

Pathetic . There were leaders .

 

I don't know why Microsoft needs it. If they keep dragging their operating system onto smartphones, it's bullshit.

They lost time, even though they had a huge head start. They should have grabbed the mobile market by themselves. It is too late now.

 

 

To have such a base of Windows users and to fuck up mobile phones and tablets is a big mistake. And it's not fixable.

More like the opposite , google will go into desktop and share the market with apple . Eventually.

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