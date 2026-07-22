Interesting and Humour - page 1443
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and it's across the street...
Monday
Monday
"I got drunk... I didn't make it to the couch."
Drunk...
Nokia oy .
?
Tired of fighting . Microsoft is buying back a 7 yds . Closing the purchase next year .
Pathetic . There were leaders .
?
:) Probably this:
Business people are discussing the big news in the global technology market: Microsoft is thinking of buying the business of Finnish mobile giant Nokia.
I don't know why Microsoft needs it. If they keep dragging their operating system onto smartphones, it's bullshit.
They lost time, even though they had a huge head start. They should have grabbed the mobile market by themselves. It is too late now.
To have such a base of Windows users and to fuck up mobile phones and tablets is a big mistake. And it's not fixable.
More like the opposite , google will go into desktop and share the market with apple . Eventually.