Interesting and Humour - page 4201
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For example, Christianity was conceived to create a new people - new Hebrews, who would serve only to God - the original source of the universe - in contrast to other pagan peoples, who worship and serve religious idols...
Christianity was not conceived, it is not a construct bred in laboratories - Christ himself was a follower of Judaism and in his own words "Honoured the Law", i.e. the Tolmut.
So what is the point?
And here is where there is a watershed that has divided the future of mankind.
The story is this in my free paraphrase - lazy to look it up.
Christ raised Lazarus, but on the Sabbath, when it was not allowed. The interpreters of the law at the time pressed on him that he had broken the law, to which Christ replied that he honoured the law, but there are cases where the law can be broken, and what better justification for breaking the law than to give life to a man!
Further events showed that the interpreters of the law used this law to preserve their social status and for the sake of this status they were ready to send a man to death and when they were given a choice between Christ and the robber, they had mercy on the robber.
Doesn't it remind you of anything? It's 2,000 years later.
One of Christ's disciples further articulated his position
Our Russian Orthodoxy adheres to the above-mentioned understanding of human relations, the structure of society. This is how we differ from the West, and this comes from the execution of Christ. There was no compromise at the time of his execution, has not been for 2000 years and never will be. Proponents of the rule of law will go to any lengths to prevent the above additions, because the law, in their understanding, protects their social status, protects their property, and if anything, you can correct the law, because there is no morality, no truth,... nothing human at all.
PS.
So that the problems of good and evil are not discussed, to destroy the moral foundations of society - all this rubbish we can see above.
Yeah, there's weirdos like that.
also put neodymium on his head.
and communicating with rocks.
https://artemdragunov.livejournal.com/
(note to believers: the above is just my opinion, no offence intended)
Ah, that's the way to go...
Men - put out the fire - go home, he didn't mean any offence!
People want to limit themselves and even better when the road is paved and one can expend minimum energy and not think about anything
let alone not to think about death, the sense of which inevitability pushes to take a religious pill, but this pill is from the mind and not from death and in reality does not change anything
the whole horror and comedy of what is going on is in the unwillingness of the mind to accept its perishability, and since many associate themselves with their thought-flow, they wish to put it into the fairy-case of religion,
thereby condemning themselves to some longer (ideally eternal) existence in a new reality contrived by the same mind
this is a triumph of the instinct of self-preservation, which has been transformed into bizarre forms of conscious self-preservation
There will never be any logic or meaning because what is desired is beyond the sense, beyond the mind, beyond the life and abilities of man, who has taken a religious pill to ease his death agony
Very good point about the fear of death
Religious people are usually old or have some kind of problem.
a normal healthy person just doesn't need religion
Very good point about the fear of death
Religious people are usually old or have some kind of problem.
A normal healthy person doesn't need religion.
If you take into account your previous posts, "normal and healthy person" means a free person, a person free of any restrictions, especially moral and ethical ones, which are all from religion, but for us from Christianity: do not kill, do not steal.... And a lot of other prohibitions, restrictions, frameworks, which make up the meaning of "educated person", "cultured person" regardless of whether he is a believer or not.
Today, the "civilized world", which is comparable in number to the statistical error, has launched a struggle for freedom, freedom from everything. If there are no restrictions emanating from religion, the free man is the one who has the bigger and faster colt.
Very good point about the fear of death
Religious people are usually old or have some kind of problem.
a normal healthy person just doesn't need religion
this is one problem, the other is a moral problem - as Sanych has already pointed out
In this case, religion is important as a social institution, but there is one biological BUT.
not all are given and it is not clear what affects more, if biologically moral individuals support morality institutions or if institutions support biologically immoral ones (a humpty dumpty will be amended)
+ Morals can be taught without religion.
If you take into account your previous posts, a "normal and healthy person" is a free person, a person free from all kinds of restrictions, especially moral and moral ones, which are all from religion, but for us from Christianity: do not kill, do not steal.... And a lot of other prohibitions, restrictions, frameworks, which make up the meaning of "educated person", "cultured person" regardless of whether he is a believer or not.
Today, the "civilized world", which is comparable in number to the statistical error, has launched a struggle for freedom, freedom from everything. If there are no restrictions emanating from religion, the free man is the one with the bigger and faster colt.
If you take into account your previous posts, a "normal and healthy person" is a free person, a person free from all kinds of restrictions, especially moral and moral ones, which are all from religion, but for us from Christianity: do not kill, do not steal.... And a lot of other prohibitions, restrictions, frameworks, which make up the meaning of "educated person", "cultured person" regardless of whether he is a believer or not.
Today, the "civilized world", which is comparable in number to the statistical error, has launched a struggle for freedom, freedom from everything. If there are no restrictions emanating from religion, the free man is the one who has the bigger and faster colt.
One gets the impression that "Thou shalt not kill" and "Thou shalt not steal" did not exist before the advent of religion. It was only religion that allowed mankind to crawl out of the caveman age. So don't confuse cause and effect.