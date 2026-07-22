Interesting and Humour - page 4667
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no politics, although the official photo is of the president of Turkmenistan...
attention question: how many horses are in the photo?
how to count the five-headed horse on the coat of arms, as one or as five? oops, it is a five-headed eagle, why not a five-headed horse, actually?))
12 horses. I wonder if it's a horseshoe or a lyre on the left and how much are these malachite writing utensils worth?
And in books that are for solidity or for gifts, in a stack of the same ones with horses on the covers, have you counted?)
Two are implied, but hidden.
12 horses. I wonder if it's a horseshoe or a lyre on the left and how much are these malachite writing utensils worth?
The children counted 20... and I think if you zoom in on some parts of the picture you can get up to 25
The kids counted 20... and I think if you zoom in on some parts of the picture you can get up to 25
It's a fractal and there are an infinite number of horses) It's probably some kind of a clue left by the Matrix coders)
This is what technology has come to, masarajah.
https://www.kp.ru/online/news/3823192/
http://wh24.ru/kak-koronavirus-upravlyaetsya-cherez-5g/
PS just in case you don't already have these instructions
#sarcasm
This is what technology has come to, masarajah.
https://www.kp.ru/online/news/3823192/
http://wh24.ru/kak-koronavirus-upravlyaetsya-cherez-5g/
PS just in case you don't already have this manual
#sarcasm
"It's not the tech that got to you, it's me that got to you."
Sheezy.
Likes, dislikes... )
Let's live together, you guys are so much fun!))Who doesn't mind giving a link to cme... if there's already a topic on the forum. The request is like this - I want to poke buttons there...