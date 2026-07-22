Interesting and Humour - page 4667

New comment
 
Maxim Kuznetsov:

no politics, although the official photo is of the president of Turkmenistan...

attention question: how many horses are in the photo?


how to count the five-headed horse on the coat of arms, as one or as five? oops, it is a five-headed eagle, why not a five-headed horse, actually?))

 
12 horses. I wonder if it's a horseshoe or a lyre on the left and how much are these malachite writing utensils worth?
 
Dmitry Fedoseev:
12 horses. I wonder if it's a horseshoe or a lyre on the left and how much are these malachite writing utensils worth?

And in books that are for solidity or for gifts, in a stack of the same ones with horses on the covers, have you counted?)

Two are implied, but hidden.

 
The stripe on the table has not yet been counted, you can look at 5 pieces. There's also one in front that hasn't been counted (the circle under the white sculpture). The people live in a big way, even the eagle is five-headed, not like some people.
 
Dmitry Fedoseev:
12 horses. I wonder if it's a horseshoe or a lyre on the left and how much are these malachite writing utensils worth?

The children counted 20... and I think if you zoom in on some parts of the picture you can get up to 25

 
Maxim Kuznetsov:

The kids counted 20... and I think if you zoom in on some parts of the picture you can get up to 25

It's a fractal and there are an infinite number of horses) It's probably some kind of a clue left by the Matrix coders)

 
Hello! Anyone from Tyumen?
 

This is what technology has come to, masarajah.

https://www.kp.ru/online/news/3823192/

http://wh24.ru/kak-koronavirus-upravlyaetsya-cherez-5g/

PS just in case you don't already have these instructions

#sarcasm

В Британии сожгли вышки сотовой связи из-за слухов, что 5G способствует распространению коронавируса
В Британии сожгли вышки сотовой связи из-за слухов, что 5G способствует распространению коронавируса
  • 2020.04.04
  • Елена ГИЛЬМАНОВА | Сайт «Комсомольской правды»
  • www.kp.ru
Вышки сотовой связи были сожжены в нескольких британских городах на фоне теорий, связывающих распространение коронавируса со стандартами 5G. В минувший четверг, 2 апреля, в телефонные вышки были зажжены в Спаркхилле и , а на следующий день в Меллинге и . Британское правительство обратилось к гражданам с заявлением, что «нет абсолютно никаких...
 
Rorschach:

This is what technology has come to, masarajah.

https://www.kp.ru/online/news/3823192/

http://wh24.ru/kak-koronavirus-upravlyaetsya-cherez-5g/

PS just in case you don't already have this manual

#sarcasm

"It's not the tech that got to you, it's me that got to you."

Sheezy.

[Deleted]  

Likes, dislikes... )

Let's live together, you guys are so much fun!))

Who doesn't mind giving a link to cme... if there's already a topic on the forum. The request is like this - I want to poke buttons there...
1...466046614662466346644665466646674668466946704671467246734674...4979
New comment