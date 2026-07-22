Interesting and Humour - page 1021
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That's it.)
You can start drinking.
It's everybody's birthday.)
And I'm taking an indefinite leave of absence. Don't you guys... don't fall into petrosianism. (Laughs) Bye, everybody.
And I'm crawling away on holiday for an indefinite period of time. Don't you guys... ...don't go all petrosian on me.) Bye, everybody.
That's it.)
You can start drinking.
It's everybody's birthday.)
And I'm taking an indefinite leave of absence. Don't you guys... don't fall into petrosianism. (Laughs) Bye, everybody.
- It's not ours, it's the neighbour's...
- That little brat's always bellowing!
It's the branch's birthday, congratulations to everyone )
I thought the bear woke up in the spring.
I looked out the window and realized I was screwed. ))
Monkey's head
Happy New Year!