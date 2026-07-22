Interesting and Humour - page 1021

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The hunters were VERY surprised when the bear did not jump out of the den, but sluggishly told them to fuck off.
 
 

That's it.)

You can start drinking.

It's everybody's birthday.)

And I'm taking an indefinite leave of absence. Don't you guys... don't fall into petrosianism. (Laughs) Bye, everybody.

 
Mischek:

And I'm crawling away on holiday for an indefinite period of time. Don't you guys... ...don't go all petrosian on me.) Bye, everybody.

You too, have a safe return. Enjoy yourselves.
[Deleted]  
Mischek:

That's it.)

You can start drinking.

It's everybody's birthday.)

And I'm taking an indefinite leave of absence. Don't you guys... don't fall into petrosianism. (Laughs) Bye, everybody.

Have a good time.
[Deleted]  
- Galya, go and see why our little golden boy is crying.
- It's not ours, it's the neighbour's...
- That little brat's always bellowing!
 
You sit there and you don't know.
 
Mischek:

It's the branch's birthday, congratulations to everyone )

I thought the bear woke up in the spring.

I looked out the window and realized I was screwed. ))

 

Monkey's head

 

Happy New Year!


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