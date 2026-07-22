Interesting and Humour - page 2818

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Yury Reshetov:

You seem to be an adult, but you still believe in fairy tales about "science"?

Prices for the dissertations are quite specific (although there can be discounts) and listed publicly on the sites. Reviews from colleagues in the "scientific" are attached to them as a package.

To publish in a "scientific" publication, too, specific prices are quoted.

So, there is no problem with "scholarship" these days, if only for the money.

It is our own fault that we have lost our minds, our reason.

But now the beautiful wrappers brighten up life.

 
Mendeleev did not prove any 40 degrees, all fairy tales of grandpa Apanas. Read his dissertation or, as they used to say, his reasoning for combining alcohol with water.
 
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Расчет ряда индексов Euronext приостановился из-за технических проблем
Расчет ряда индексов Euronext приостановился из-за технических проблем
  • 2015.12.09
  • www.interfax.ru
Москва. 9 декабря. INTERFAX.RU – NYSE Euronext, крупнейший мировой оператор фондовых бирж, в среду сообщила о приостановке расчета ряда индексов Euronext из-за технических проблем до дальнейшего уведомления. Как сообщает агентство Bloomberg, биржевой оператор ведет расследование происшествия и пытается найти решение. В число затронутых индексов...
 
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Патентные войны закончились: Samsung согласилась заплатить Apple полмиллиарда долларов
Патентные войны закончились: Samsung согласилась заплатить Apple полмиллиарда долларов
  • 2015.12.08
  • News
  • www.mql5.com
Южнокорейская Samsung Electronics заявила, что согласна выплатить своему главному конкуренту компенсацию в $548 млн за ущерб, нанесенный в результате копирования некоторых функций айфона. Как пишет...
 
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Еноты Московского зоопарка приноровились похищать и разбирать сотовые телефоны
Еноты Московского зоопарка приноровились похищать и разбирать сотовые телефоны
  • 2015.12.10
  • www.interfax.ru
Москва. 10 декабря. INTERFAX.RU - Московский зоопарк посоветовал любителям енотов беречь свои фотоаппараты и мобильные телефоны. "Посетители очень любят фотографировать енотов. А еноты очень любят технические устройства. Бывает, что посетитель достает свой телефон (или фотоаппарат), поднимает его над стеклом, чтобы сделать хороший кадр, и он...
 
 
Alexey Busygin:
Until March!!!
 
Victor Nikolaev:
Until March!!!
And in March, it's cold too.
 
 

rvv2006:

It's not ready - there's one door left unopened. That's not good. It needs to be caulked. Headlights, too. What if I get a boil on my bottom through the headlight?
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