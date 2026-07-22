Interesting and Humour - page 2818
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You seem to be an adult, but you still believe in fairy tales about "science"?
Prices for the dissertations are quite specific (although there can be discounts) and listed publicly on the sites. Reviews from colleagues in the "scientific" are attached to them as a package.
To publish in a "scientific" publication, too, specific prices are quoted.
So, there is no problem with "scholarship" these days, if only for the money.
It is our own fault that we have lost our minds, our reason.
But now the beautiful wrappers brighten up life.
Until March!!!
rvv2006: