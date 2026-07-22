Interesting and Humour - page 3309
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And I didn't give a fuck about people, they'd have more. I was pushed into the radio centre after the institute. On the first day at lunch they poured me alcohol, I was doing sports at the time, so I refused. The radio centre was allocated a lot of alcohol and they all drank heavily there.
I went to the deputy minister in Moscow and asked him to transfer me to another ministry. He refused, saying that I should work for three years and then do what I wanted.
I flipped out and told everyone to go away. I did not work for two years, but I was well paid. The police kept coming, I was expelled from the Komsomol )))).
The funny thing is, 3 years passed, I went to the personnel department and brazenly wrote my resignation. To my surprise they signed it without any words.
Then I was told that I worked honestly for three years, they got my salary and gave it as a snack. There was plenty of alcohol and not enough snacks.
A country of slaves, alcoholics and people who go their own way.
You're a free artist and I'm a servant. But oddly enough, I agree with you. I saw Soviet production in the doldrums of the '90s. There was no USSR any more, and life was going on by inertia, by the Soviet way.
Yes, as SanSanych wrote, there were also turners with orders who came in Volgas. Only the most profitable parts they selected for themselves. They punished the drunks by giving them black jobs. It was profitable for the bosses to have drunks and truants. Otherwise, who would do the dirty work?
There were cases. In order to survive they took consumer goods. So the company started making furniture nuts. This nut is curved, stamped and the thread can only be cut manually on a drilling machine.
The quantity surveyors calculated the price of the nut. They estimated the time required to insert the tap into the chuck, clamp the chuck with the wrench, clamp the nut in the vice, thread the nut, reverse the machine, remove the tap and remove the nut. Multiplied by the lowest rate. It came out to pennies. And I could make an unlimited number of nuts. Work whoever you want, you won't earn much.
So the "golden hands" began to make nuts. They just did not take into account that it turns out that the thread can be made long as a skewer, and the nut can be held with the hands and threaded like meat. And the cartridge can be jammed by hand. Where karate, smashing bricks, try palm strike to squeeze the cartridge a thousand times for a change, so that the tap would not turn. In general, people's hands became like hammers, and they produced thousands of nuts each.
It was a lot of money. We ordered a taxi at 5 o'clock in the morning to take the first machine tool. We ate lunch at the machine for the same reason. Everyone had spare belts and cartridges in their workbench. The repairmen were baited. They created unthinkable designs to cool the engines. It didn't last long, either the market was saturated or the management got bored.
I have no nostalgia, or desire to return to that time. Everything was so authoritarian. As Semenych said, that's the way it should be done. And only Semenych knows why. Now I observe workers, experts, young and young people reading the technology on the Internet, chatting on professional forums, they are able to shut up any old timer. Both in theory and practice.
.....Secondly, I asked you three pages earlier:...........
There is only one reliable remedy to get rid of rudeness (the same as for dandruff).
Experience has shown that calling for politeness on a forum is ineffective.
There is only one reliable remedy for rudeness (the same as for dandruff).
You can also try to get rid of megalomania.
Good luck!
Practice shows - appeals to politeness on the forum are not effective.
There is only one reliable remedy to get rid of rudeness (the same as for dandruff).
And which is more boorish, "I respect you" or "fuck you".
It's just a question not addressed to anyone.
Here is the latest news of Ilon Max's SpaceX exploding at launch. And our Mriya, 30 years ago, was designed, among other things, to carry a spacecraft on a ridge and make a launch right in the air. Without any spaceport. This eliminated the ground launch - the most dangerous and energy-intensive stage. But the fate decreed otherwise. Mriya AN-225 is a simple truck. Though it is the biggest one. And now it has been sold. Do not doubt. The Chinese do not care about this wordplay. They sold us the licence, the right to assemble it. They will get what they need and they will have the biggest aircraft.
http://tvzvezda.ru/news/vstrane_i_mire/content/201609012140-oxru.htm
And then there's the BBC today on the Mriya and the market for such big planes. Also quite an interesting article.
http://www.bbc.com/russian/features-37243614
You have a talent, though. One post to ignite a topic. It all started with your post this morning. Wouldn't be the first time.
Thank you for the compliment.
Experience has shown that calling for politeness on a forum is ineffective.
There is only one reliable remedy to get rid of rudeness (the same as for dandruff).