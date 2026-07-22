Interesting and Humour - page 709
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You also have to be out of touch. You were on the phone.
It was in place of a camera. ))
But I do know that in society it is much harder to get rid of bad habits. In society you can acquire them easily...
That's why I love Zhirinovsky, a lot of heads would fly off here on this forum, I won't list it.
Game for Android
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.nianticproject.ingress&feature=search_result#?t=W251bGwsMSwyLDEsImNvbS5uaWFudGljcHJvamVjdC5pbmdyZXNzIl0.
Invite here.
Anybody get an invite?
Not for me.
There's probably a long queue.
Well, it's been 24 hours already ((
There's probably a big queue there. Just in case.
Oh, thanks.
I shit myself laughing.
Now I understand why Mischek moved to this forum =) poor guy is insulted and humiliated, especially interesting he writes in his profile About himself and there is a link to his topic of interest and humor proper here, good biography for a brain disabled =) =D
http://forum.mql4.com/ru/50813
http://www.mql4.com/ru/users/Mischekhttp://www.mql4.com/ru/users/Mischek2
It's a good sport. It's beautiful.