Interesting and Humour - page 4788
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
what slippage, what are you talking about?
Real:
;)
Moscow. 1983, Gorky Street.
Ha, ha... pence, Moscow.
)))))))))))))))))
)))))))))))))))))
)))
Sorry couldn't take it. It's also pulling on a smile.
I once had a conversation with a school teacher on a camping trip. He told me a lot of similar sayings. I should have written them down.
I didn't think about it.
It's from the Internet, too, and it made me smile.
The funniest excerpts from school essays:
- Taras Bulba had two sons: one Ostap, the other Bender.
- On the battlefield there were screams and groans of the dead.
- The sons came to Taras and began to get to know him.
- When Polovtsev took off his papa, he had a bare skull on his head, covered with sparse hair.
- The Countess rode in the carriage with her butt raised, folded into an accordion.
- The younger sister wore a kerchief on her head, the elder wore boots.
- Prince Nekhludoff was a society man and urinated in perfume.
- The doctor gave the baroness some drops and she immediately passed out.
- Natasha Rostova wanted to say something, but the door opened and shut her mouth.
- When the mist cleared, the Prince saw the Tatar-Mongol yoke.
- Fear drove his soul to his boots.
- Nekrasov was bedridden with cancer.
- "At least one glimpse of Paris..." - dreamed Kutuzov.
- At balls he wooed the ladies, but he soon tired of these pranks.
- Various rubbish was strewn across the square: stones, scraps of posters and bits of wood. There was Lenin too.
- The grandfather cured the hare and took up residence with him.
- People in the park planted trees and benches.
- Plyushkin put a pile in the middle of the room and admired it for a long time.
- The guitarist picked up a guitar and began to play with it.
- Gogol suffered from a triplicity which consisted in the fact that with one foot he stood in the past and with the other welcomed the future, while between his feet he had a terrible reality.
- A father was walking towards him. The girl and the dog barked happily.
- Andrei Bolkonsky often went to see that oak tree, which was like two peas in a pod.
- From Chichikov even the bird-troika carried off.
- Dubrovsky was lying on the sofa watching television.
- All Lilliputians, from small to large, rose to fight the Gulliver.
- After the civil war the country began to rebuild its ruin.
- In Onegin's absence Tatiana would often go to his study, where she gradually transformed from a girl into a woman.
-. .. and this was the pose that Nanny saw them in. It was Pushkin's own nanny. ...when she saw them kissing for a long time, Nanny joined them...
- There were two men and one woman sitting by the fire.
- Anna had joined Vronsky in a very new, unacceptable way.
- The Australian kangaroo has a pocket on its belly to hide in in case of danger.
- Denis Davydov turns his back on the women and fires twice.
grass roots stretch across the sky.
- Dostoevsky made the heroine of his novel a mother.
- The days flew by overtaking each other day after day.
- The milkmaid stepped down from the podium and the chairman immediately climbed on top of her.
- The hedgehog, toad and swallows help the gardener eat insects.
- The captain talked about Petya Shvabrin, who was sent here for suicide.
- Archaeologists found shards of ancient people during excavations.
- The Komsomol members worked day and night, tirelessly, never getting out of bed.
- In the camp we lived according to a routine, we were lifted up and fell asleep to the bugle.
- Masha had intercourse with Dubrovsky through the hollow.
- I dream of becoming a children's doctor, treating puppies and kittens.
- Mayakovsky stuck his hand down his trousers and took out his dearest thing from there, held it up high and said: "I am a citizen of the Soviet Union".
- Since Pechorin is a superfluous man, it is a waste of time to write about him.
- Napoleon was ill with cancer and died on St. Helena.
- As the years have passed, Tatiana Larina has no feelings left in her heart for Onegin except for love.
- Pavka often spent the night at Zhukhrai's house. This contributed to their rapprochement.
- Skalozub had a perfect memory, he remembered well all the women he had not served with.
- He took a knife and shot himself.
- Like hell the fox would ever get cheese if the crow pretended to be deaf.
- Onegin had a heavy heart, so he went to Tatiana to relieve himself.
- Plyushkin had a hobby: he collected everything he could get his hands on.
- Lensky went out for a duel in pantaloons. They parted, and the shot rang out.
- Khlestakov got into the brigade and shouted: "Drive, my dove, to the airport!"
- A negro, ruddy with frost, entered the upper room.
- I want to mount the black horse, white as snow.
- The mare looked at the coachman over his shoulder and roared in an inhuman voice...
- She had brown eyes with freckles on her nose.
- Lermontov was born to his grandmother in the village when his parents lived in St. Petersburg.
- In the summer the boys and I went on an overnight camping trip, and we took only the essentials with us: potatoes, a tent and Maria Ivanovna.
- Onegin was very unsociable, so when guests came to visit him, he was always served a horse by the back door.
- From Nekrasov's works, the peasants learned how bad their lives were...
- Two people entered the library: a boy and a girl. They were brothers.
- Katerina wouldn't let anyone touch her own dignity.
- Poor Liza was tearing flowers and feeding her mother with that.
- Suddenly Herman heard the creaking of springs. It was the old Duchess.
- Raskolnikov woke up and sweetly reached for his axe.
- Gagarin became the first passerby in space.
- The cactus fell on the cat and howled in pain.
- Bloody Sunday showed once again that the Tsar could shoot not only on weekdays but also on weekends.
- When I read Gorky's novel I wanted to become a mother myself.
- Gerasim fell in love with Mumu and swept the yard for joy.
- Although Chelkash was a drunkard, he was very popular with the male population of the town...
- I really like the heroine of Leo Tolstoy's novel War and Peace, especially when she dances at the ball with Stirlitz.
- It was the fruitful end of August.
- A cheerful smile appeared near Mum's mouth.
- His main aim in life is to eat the good of his neighbour.
- Flying on crutches is not easy, but he has learned.
- His father died when he was seven years old.
- Prince Oleg was predicted that he would die from a snake that crawled out of his skull.
- Gogol's "The Nose" is filled with profound content.
- There are books by various writers written by Nosov in the wardrobe.
- When Dubrovsky killed the bear, Kirill Petrovich was not angry, but told him to skin it.
- A great crotch was formed between Yesenin and the Soviets.
- Pushkin was sensitive in many places.
- Anna Koreninina found no real men so she lay down under a train.
- There were ducks, geese and other rubbish in the mayor's office.
- The yoke lasted a full 250 years on the territory of the USSR.
- Troekurov had great wealth, a nasty temper and a daughter Masha.
- The boy entered the room, lowered his head, and so stood - head down.
- The hare looked into the hunter's eyes with fright.
- The monkey clutched at the tree with its hind arms.
- The goalkeeper's eyes as well as his feet ran for his sword.
- Girls like Olga had long since bored Onegin, and Pushkin too.
- Sashka was sure that he would not be court-martialed, and even if he was, he would be sent no further than the front.
- We were treated to sweets and crackers at the New Year's Eve party.
- Gerasim took pity on Muma, so he decided to feed her and then drown her.
- Gerasim taught Mum to swim even worse than he talked.
- The great Russian painter Levitan was born into a poor Jewish family.
- Othello was a soulful man.
- Rakhmetov was a strong person: he could do without food for a month, without water for a week and without women for a day.
- Chichikov has many positive features: he is always shaved and smelling.
- In the old days monkeys used to walk naked, but when the glacier came, they covered themselves with hair and that helped them become human...
- If Gerasim hadn't been so heavily entrenched, he wouldn't have drowned Mumu, but his mistress.
- The prince mistook the mermaid for a girl because he had not seen her below the waist.
- This beetle has lights on the ends with which it signals to the female.
- They went after the first Rurikovich they met, who wanted to avenge his death...
- One could watch the sunset for hours.
- It was only the girls, apart from the boys, who went on the march.
- Old Prince Bolkonsky didn't want his son to marry Natasha Rostova and gave him a year's probation.
- Warlords are brave men, willing to risk the lives of others.
- Bunny was calling for help with his facial expression.
- In the afternoon Pechorin liked to drink coffee with the cream of society.
- The hounds spotted the hare and let the dogs down.
- Vasnetsov's "Three Bogatyrs" shows Ilya Muromets as the strongest of Dobryni Nikitich and Alyosha Popovich.
- At the dog show there were huskies, bolognies, dogs, bulldogs, divers, boxers and judges.
- We shall not forget you, our beloved Taras Bulba, for your courageous heroism.
- Swallows fly over Alyonushka's head. They are not afraid of Alyonushka, she will not shoot at them from
gun.
- Onegin went to his dying uncle, arrives and says: Tell me, Uncle, it is not for nothing, Moscow, burned by fire....
- He got into bed and fell asleep as hard as he could.
- We have no songbirds left in the forest in winter, except the crow.
- The proletariat took power in order to make everyone feel how badly they lived before the revolution.
- In the foreground the path begins. In the background the path continues.
- The palace was built by the serfs of Count Sheremetyev.
- Natasha bought one and a half kilos of watermelon.
- Mumu could not eat it and Gerasim helped her.
- The square bracket shows that minus infinity is the leftmost number.
- Gerasim drowned Moo-moo and danced his way to his home village...
- Papa Carlo knocked out Pinocchio.
- The bears saw that the bear cub's bed was wrinkled and understood: Masha was here.
- In India, from childhood, the female gender walks around with dots on their foreheads.
- The place was silent, as if everybody had died out... What a beauty!
- The first act of Sophia and Molchaline took place under the stairs.
- The sundial in the room ticked loudly.
- The moose ran into the courtyard and shat in fear.
- His eyes gazed at each other fondly.
- The poem is written in rhyme, which is not uncommon in a poet.
- Suvorov was a real man and slept with common soldiers.
- Australia has a population density of four square people per metre.
- At the back of the piglet is