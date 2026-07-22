Interesting and Humour - page 1041

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Mischek:

What does that mean?

Select "view" -> "view area", otherwise the error decoding is unclear.
 
i_logic:
Select "view" -> "view area", otherwise the error decoding is unclear.

there is a DESCRIPTION area, there is a tick there

no viewport is checked.

 
Mischek:

there is a DESCRIPTION area, there is a tick there

VIEWING area is not checked.

Then double-click on the event to see more details.

UPD: Misha, you'd better create a separate topic, which we'll delete later, because there's already so much rubbish in this one.

 
i_logic:

Then double-click on the event to see more details.

UPD: Mish, better create a separate thread, which we'll delete later, because there's so much rubbish in this one.

there's some nonsense in there))

 

Forget the beeper.

http://technet.microsoft.com/en-us/library/cc756332%28v=ws.10%29.aspx

Nah, bullshit. Service not started because of an unstarted service error. It's at the start. Could be a symptom of a rashing broom, by the way.

i_logic:

UPD: Mish, better create a separate thread which we can delete later.

By the way yes

___________

Find the overload (or time the next one) and look at the errors before it.

 
 

it's not much of a problem to start a thread, and tomorrow I'll leave it till the reboot.

and then there will be twenty posts in a new one about dust, and then it's all over again.

 

Tomorrow, after the bath, a change of underwear. The first platoon swaps with the third.

Man, this is gonna go on forever, forever, forever.

http://technet.microsoft.com/en-us/library/cc756332(v=ws.10).aspx

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