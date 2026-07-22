Interesting and Humour - page 1642
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But who lost a girl in Kiev? Maybe someone will recognize her from the photo?
2 years old, her name is Katya
More :Works by the artist Vitaly Samarin
Vladimir Levy was once asked: "Who do you think is the coolest practical psychologist in Russia?" The answer was immediate: "Igor Kalinauskas".
Watch to the end. Sometimes re-watch. Information absolutely essential for real life.
If you don't have time - download and watch it when it appears. // You can watch it in parts. It may be even better - at least something will be digested.
If it sticks: continue https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ClFdYeo6kj4
All the truth about cats and dogs.
Don't know which one to choose for your family and home?
See
Sooner or later you may find yourself thrown out on the street in the snow or in the freezing cold to die. Without socks and a snickers bone
Find 10 differences:
http://www.snob.ru/profile/26524/blog/66340
Vladimir Levy was once asked: "Who do you think is the coolest practical psychologist in Russia?" The answer was immediate: "Igor Kalinauskas".
A very interesting uncle indeed!
A very interesting uncle indeed!
The main thing is not that he is interesting, but that he knows what he is talking about.
I highly recommend reviewing everything you find.
So, let's shoot the fall foliage.
Are the leaves ready?
♪ Lift your sad eyes to the sky ♪
Take one. Action