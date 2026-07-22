Interesting and Humour - page 2887
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That's not what's interesting.
The interesting thing is that ALL US dollar notes and coins issued since 1861 are still officially accepted for payment.
Is the floor in the entrance hall more expensive than in the flat?
That's not what's interesting.
The interesting thing is that ALL US dollar notes and coins issued since 1861 are still officially accepted for payment.
In general, the door looks like an interior door and doesn't do justice to the entrance door.
They don't need to accept banknotes with their printing press, but it looks very impressive, we still have gold czar's chervonets.... in the region of 50,000r
Lied - according to Russian law, Tsarist money is NOT a means of payment.
In Soviet times, even Tsarist chervonets were counterfeited - there was a precedent for this. And such scammers were not charged with counterfeiting money - it was no longer money.
Lied - according to Russian law, Tsarist money is NOT a means of payment.
In Soviet times, even Tsarist chervonets were counterfeited - there was a precedent for this. And such scammers were not charged with counterfeiting money - it was no longer money.
TV channels and newspapers are doing it there.
Obama is constantly criticised by, for example, Fox News