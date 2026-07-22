Interesting and Humour - page 2887

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Server Muradasilov:
.

That's not what's interesting.

The interesting thing is that ALL US dollar notes and coins issued since 1861 are still officially accepted for payment.

 
Alexandr Murzin:
Is the floor in the entrance hall more expensive than in the flat?
In general, the door looks like an interior door and doesn't do justice to the entrance door.
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Дмитрий:

That's not what's interesting.

The interesting thing is that ALL US dollar notes and coins issued since 1861 are still officially accepted for payment.

What should they accept in bills with their printing press, but it looks very impressive, we still have gold tsar's numero uno coins too.... in the region of 50,000r
In short, PR is what keeps the dollar going.

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Alexey Klenov:
In general, the door looks like an interior door and doesn't do justice to the entrance door.
more like an office door.
 
Ivan Vagin:
They don't need to accept banknotes with their printing press, but it looks very impressive, we still have gold czar's chervonets.... in the region of 50,000r
So PR is what the dollar is based on.

Lied - according to Russian law, Tsarist money is NOT a means of payment.

In Soviet times, even Tsarist chervonets were counterfeited - there was a precedent for this. And such scammers were not charged with counterfeiting money - it was no longer money.

 
 
[Deleted]  
Дмитрий:

Lied - according to Russian law, Tsarist money is NOT a means of payment.

In Soviet times, even Tsarist chervonets were counterfeited - there was a precedent for this. And such scammers were not charged with counterfeiting money - it was no longer money.

Of course it's not money - it's gold.
 
 
Alexandr Bryzgalov:

TV channels and newspapers are doing it there.

Obama is constantly criticised by, for example, Fox News

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