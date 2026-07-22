Interesting and Humour - page 369

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notused:

"catch him and his dad and let him go to all the matches with our national team for free!" (c) comment on korrespondent.net

yes intriguing
 
 
Have you seen this picture?:)
 
Silent:
Have you seen this picture?:)
:-)
 
Im_hungry:
:-)

To the moderators : I propose that this activist of succinct trolling be banned, so that he may reflect at his leisure ...

I propose an open vote.

I am in favour.

 
FAQ:

I propose an open vote.

I am in favour.

I suggest we leave it as it is, as a final warning.

PS And let the moderators get their ratings up for shabby posts... Took a long time to react.

 
Im_hungry:
FAQ : "I'm the smartest guy in the world."

Tell me, are you really so sure of your impunity?

You think I won't find a reason to ban you?

Even if it doesn't exist now, I'll make sure it does.

do you need it?

 

Silent:

let the ratings go up for shabby posts... Have been responding for a long time.

Seconded :-)
 
Silent PS and let the moderators get a rating boost for shabby posts... took a long time to respond.
I don't get it. Explain the "shabby posts" thing in more detail.
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