Interesting and Humour - page 369
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"catch him and his dad and let him go to all the matches with our national team for free!" (c) comment on korrespondent.net
Have you seen this picture?:)
:-)
To the moderators : I propose that this activist of succinct trolling be banned, so that he may reflect at his leisure ...
I propose an open vote.
I am in favour.
I propose an open vote.
I am in favour.
I suggest we leave it as it is, as a final warning.
PS And let the moderators get their ratings up for shabby posts... Took a long time to react.
FAQ : "I'm the smartest guy in the world."
Tell me, are you really so sure of your impunity?
You think I won't find a reason to ban you?
Even if it doesn't exist now, I'll make sure it does.
do you need it?
Silent:
let the ratings go up for shabby posts... Have been responding for a long time.