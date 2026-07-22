Interesting and Humour - page 197

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Mischek: Yura, it's not even a photo, it's kind of a thought

Political.

 
Mathemat:

Political.

I'm glad you're here more often now.)

There was a time ... your birthday on the forum, an avatar with Che, "Bernoulli monkeys" (c) Mathemat

 
 
Gentlemen, an unpleasant thought occurred to me at bedtime. What if there is no foul play in general, and our people are like the woman under the rapist, so as not to make things worse, they try not to fight, and wait for him to lose his erection? Remember the '90s. They didn't pay wages for six months. In Europe no one would tolerate it.
 
Mischek: Che

Just in time to remind you, thank you!

 
Mathemat:

Just in time to remind you, thank you!

Oh, what are you up to? Don't go tomorrow. The midget's gonna get revenge for his victory tomorrow. He'll start with the organizers, then he'll get violent.
 
 
Mischek: Oh, what are you up to? You shouldn't go tomorrow. Midget
Let's start small with a change of avatar. Not today, but soon.
 
Mischek:
Oh, what do you think you're doing? Don't go tomorrow. The dwarf will take revenge for his victory tomorrow. He'll start with the organizers, and then he'll get into a frenzy

It's like a goddamn fool's errand.

Janek's doing a lot in Ukraine.

his two real strongest counterweights, tigger and lutzik, are in jail.

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