Interesting and Humour - page 197
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Political.
Political.
I'm glad you're here more often now.)
There was a time ... your birthday on the forum, an avatar with Che, "Bernoulli monkeys" (c) Mathemat
Just in time to remind you, thank you!
Just in time to remind you, thank you!
Oh, what do you think you're doing? Don't go tomorrow. The dwarf will take revenge for his victory tomorrow. He'll start with the organizers, and then he'll get into a frenzy
It's like a goddamn fool's errand.
Janek's doing a lot in Ukraine.
his two real strongest counterweights, tigger and lutzik, are in jail.