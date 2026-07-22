Interesting and Humour - page 2965
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Mystery solved.
Mystery solved.
Or pecked...
https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/668167
Even got a little bit of respect.....
US vendor Microsoft has taken the US government to court to defend its own right to notify its users that their mail is being checked by the authorities.
The lawsuit says the US authorities are violating the state constitution. According to the corporation's version, the government has forbidden to notify users of email services that their personal correspondence is of interest to intelligence services. Consequently, these actions violate the 1st and 4th amendments of the constitution.
In the past ten months, Microsoft has received 5,624 requests for access to people's personal data, in more than half of which the vendor was prohibited from notifying users about surveillance, according to official data from Microsoft.
In 2014, the US tech giant won permission in court to disclose the number of government requests for personal data from the public. Now, Microsoft wants the right to notify companies and users that the government is looking into them.