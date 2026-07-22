Interesting and Humour - page 1405

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Nasdaq oy
 
Mischek:
Nasdaq oops.

What is this"commercial break" they have? Haven't found an update anywhere so far.

 

 
tol64:
What is this "commercial break" they have? Haven't found an update anywhere so far.
The software seems to be hanging
 
Mischek:
The software seems to be hovering.
Have they been hacked by anonymous people? :) There were already attempts once(old news).
 
tol64:
Have they been hacked by anonymous people? :)
No, the methaquotuses, for delaying certification of the fives
 
Mischek:
No, methaquotuses, for procrastination in certifying fives
Let them know ours. )))
 
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