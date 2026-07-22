Interesting and Humour - page 1758
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His face looks a bit like the VVP, doesn't it?
And the girl's skirt is reminiscent of someone else's flag :))
His face looks like that of VVP, does it not?
For super-programmers and crackers I explain, this chip is called allegory, move the cat away from the monitor and imagine that Russia represented by an even more advanced cracker, Vladimir Putin is saving Ukraine (here look at the colours of the beach) from predators, backward Europe.
The absence of warm clothes on Putin suggests that poverty and cold are waiting for Ukraine too.
Yeah ... and the hedgehogs are mutated... and there I am... the one on the far right in the tree...
It looks like something from World War III... and in the distance there are bears peacefully grazing...
For super-programmers and crackers I explain, this chip is called allegory, move the cat from the monitor and imagine that Russia represented by an even more advanced cracker, Vladimir Putin is saving Ukraine (here look at the colours of the beach) from predators, backward Europe.
The absence of warm clothes on Putin suggests that poverty and cold are waiting for Ukraine too.
It seems that whatever the solution (EU or CU), it will not satisfy a significant part of Ukrainians. And not just the people, but the oligarchs too. In short, it is a dead end.
I have a very strong feeling that Ukraine is fatally divided in two. Somebody dissuade me.
Just wanted to strike up a conversation...
I can't help feeling that Ukraine is fatally divided in half. Somebody dissuade me.
I can't help feeling that Ukraine is fatally divided in two.
That's not the point. Belgium is also fatally divided in two.
The problem with any nation is the ideals of those people who hold office and manage the budget.
You know everything yourself.
It seems that whatever the solution (EU or CU), it will not satisfy a significant part of Ukrainians. And not just the people, but the oligarchs too. In short, it is a dead end.
I have the feeling that Ukraine is fatally divided in two. Somebody dissuade me.
Rustam will dissuade them.
No one wants to join the CU, neither Westerners nor Easterners. But there is no money and it may be more profitable for Yanukovych to join the cU. But people do not give a damn. They are already in Europe, and there is no way they can get it back.
disown the Cat first.