Interesting and Humour - page 1662
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
He already has the caption "well dumb" in every post about cats.
I'm sorry, but you're wrong.
The thing is, that dog no longer exists. And it doesn't depend on whether someone posted the video or not.
Personally, I took it as a reminder to think about the consequences of what you do.
Sorry, but you're wrong.
That's his position. Search the internet for similar videos/gifs about dumb dogs.
This is an excuse. In order for a person to understand something, you have to communicate with him in a language he understands.
Artem, you'd better make your quotes and replies standard. I'm already confused as to where your reply is and where the quote is.
Sergey, stop it, for fuck's sake.
The video you posted is clearly out of the joking context of the pussy/dog discussion. Full stop.
That's it, let it go.
Sergey, will you stop, for fuck's sake?
The video you posted is clearly out of the joking context of the pussy/dog discussion. Full stop.
Okay, forget it.
So I'm just suggesting that the video be taken down along with the discussion.
PS. I removed the clip. The posts should be removed as well.
Armwrestling
This is an excuse. In order for a person to understand something, you have to communicate with him or her in a language he or she understands.
Thanks for not stabbing the dog in protest to me and out of love for cats.
Artem, you'd better make your quotes and replies standard. I'm not sure which is your reply and which is the quote.