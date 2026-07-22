Interesting and Humour - page 1662

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Contender:

He already has the caption "well dumb" in every post about cats.

That's his position. Search the internet for similar videos/gifs about dumb dogs. Otherwise we'll end up with videos of rapes, shootings of old people, women and children... Why? To teach Mischke a lesson...
 
artmedia70:
I'm sorry, but you're wrong.

The thing is, that dog no longer exists. And it doesn't depend on whether someone posted the video or not.

Personally, I took it as a reminder to think about the consequences of what you do.

 
artmedia70:
Sorry, but you're wrong.
Artem, you'd better make your quotes and replies standard. Otherwise I'm already confused as to where your reply is and where the quote is.
 
artmedia70:
That's his position. Search the internet for similar videos/gifs about dumb dogs.

This is an excuse. In order for a person to understand something, you have to communicate with him in a language he understands.

 
Mathemat:
Artem, you'd better make your quotes and replies standard. I'm already confused as to where your reply is and where the quote is.
Wouldn't it be better to just tear down the last posts?
 
Contender: In order for a person to understand something, you need to communicate with him in a language he understands.

Sergey, stop it, for fuck's sake.

The video you posted is clearly out of the joking context of the pussy/dog discussion. Full stop.

That's it, let it go.

 
Mathemat:

Sergey, will you stop, for fuck's sake?

The video you posted is clearly out of the joking context of the pussy/dog discussion. Full stop.

Okay, forget it.

So I'm just suggesting that the video be taken down along with the discussion.

PS. I removed the clip. The posts should be removed as well.

 

Armwrestling



 
Contender:

This is an excuse. In order for a person to understand something, you have to communicate with him or her in a language he or she understands.

Oh, yeah, yeah, I get it and shut up.
Thanks for not stabbing the dog in protest to me and out of love for cats.
 
Mathemat:
Artem, you'd better make your quotes and replies standard. I'm not sure which is your reply and which is the quote.
Alexey, I don't always manage to quote correctly - it all piles up... That's why I answer directly in the text of the quote, highlighting my answer in red. I will certainly try to learn how to quote correctly ;)
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