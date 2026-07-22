Interesting and Humour - page 4345
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Asked on Facebook - this is how to answer?
"If you've made a deposit but you're not making a profit, how do you get your deposit back?"
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I did not answer anything of substance, but simply sent the Facebook comrade to the English part of the forum ...
But really, how can a man get his money back if he is not making any profit (and is only making a loss)?
Asked on Facebook - this is how to answer?
"If you've made a deposit but you're not making a profit, how do you get your deposit back?"
--------------
I did not answer anything of substance, but simply sent the Facebook comrade to the English part of the forum ...
And really, how does a man get his money back if he is not making a profit (and only making a loss)?
It's almost the same as buying for free.
The answer is no.
It's almost the same as buying for free.
The answer is no way.
This is no way to answer - the man knows nothing at all about our topic. And he asks a reasonable question - how can he get his money back if he failed to make a profit? It is his money, isn't it? So he asks - how to get it back.
He does not ask where the profit comes from (who gives it to him ... not out of thin air) ...
But, I think that would be his second question.
And his third question will be - "How to make a deposit on Metatrader".
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That's why I sent it to the English part of the forum.
You know the answer for him. Why didn't you explain it to the man? A couple of sentences would have sufficed.
Why did you send the man to a forum and tell him about his question to you in "humour" here?
For everybody to laugh in unison?
There is a popular wisdom: "Don't punch a man in the nose for asking" - a man asked you in person and you punched him in the nose - not good.
Facebook is not a discussion portal.
If a person does not know something (and there are several such questions a day), it would be more logical to send the person to a place where everyone is discussing it, rather than to create something like a forum out of a Facebook account.
For example, if someone asks "how to open a Metatrader account", I will give them the link and explain it, but in the end I will still send them to the forum.
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I'm posting these questions from newbies just to be clear:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Interesting and Humorous
Sergey Golubev, 2017.11.16 08:59
I had a bad dream: newbies (which are the vast majority in all parts of the forum) - got cocky, chose themselves leaders, and let us old-timers forum chase away on all branches with a "rotten broom" ...
Probably the dream was the result of two events - yesterday's conversation in the branches, and a serious thread in the English part of the forum, where newcomers have published a petition to Metakvotes with a demand to remove all documentation for MT4, mql4, MT5 and mql5 - "because we don't read it anyway".
The name of the thread (with a vote) is "Petition to remove all official documentation on MT4, MT5, MQL4, MQL5."
Woke up in a cold sweat ...
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Good morning.
"What are terminals?"
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Interesting and Humorous
Sergey Golubev, 2018.06.23 01:23
Continuing the beginner's topic.
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On Facebook when they discuss (when I see it), it's always only newbies. And it's the newbies who will soon be here (including customers in Freelance for example). And their thoughts and questions are:
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I used to post questions that newbies ask .... a lot of people thought I was joking...
I also wrote about Metatrader 4 and Metatrader 5 being Meta4 and Meta5. But it didn't catch on with them. They all switched to the official name of these terminals (and really, what are terminals?).
Now everything is simpler ... and better ... because none of them will ever read anything and will not click on links (for example, a link - how to open a demo account).
They are either willing to pay to have it explained to them, or they leave.
So the advice - please in the forum - is simpler. Everything is easier to explain, and in any difficult situations - go to bed and send to Freelance.
In short - now it's time for comic books (for preschoolers).
By the way, here's a thread for newbies (and not only), and not just about Freelance -Take advantage of the tips in Freelance!
where are you, cloud-rai, profit, my darling ?