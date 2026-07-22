Interesting and Humour - page 1031
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What a bastard! Probably used to work at the CD.)
- What do a miniskirt and a burqa have in common?
- Both help ugly girls hide their faces!
Interactive weather website >>http://www.weather.com/weather/map/interactive?animation=true
4 May 2012
But it's time to go to the doctor. I say hello doctor, I have two bears, and I'm kind of a bear myself.
http://olgin-ugolok.livejournal.com/547913.html
But it's time to go to the doctor. I say hello doctor, I have two bears, and I'm kind of a bear myself.
http://olgin-ugolok.livejournal.com/547913.html