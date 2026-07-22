Interesting and Humour - page 4707
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Yura. Did you draw a picture of yourself being banned?
Well, you can take it that way :-)
Fishing for ..... snake?
.
Fishing for ..... snake?
Something tells me it's been scrolled three times. A lot more fish came out than were in the basket at the end of the video.
Zhora, george, gosha...
I liked it.) It turns out we can see much further at night than during the day.
I liked it.) Turns out you can see a lot further at night than you can during the day.
Ha. We can see the stars at night. Not during the day :))
However - the picture is about the weather, which means - fog in the morning, stupefaction in the afternoon, hangover with an epiphany in the evening.
Ha. At night we can see the stars. Not during the day :))
However - the picture is about the weather, which means - fog in the morning, stupefaction in the afternoon, hangover with an epiphany in the evening.
I had the same idea about stars and the moon, but the moon is not 45 km away.
It's something else)) I'll have to think about it.
I had the same idea about the stars and the moon, but the moon is not 45km away.
It's something else)) I'll have to think about it.
Probably about the fact that the transparency of the air varies if you look horizontally, for example, from the city a few days a year you can see the mountain range, which at a distance of about 100 km.