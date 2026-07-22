Interesting and Humour - page 4177
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https://ria.ru/science/20180306/1515780370.html?referrer_block=index_daynews4_5
Explosion of a gas cylinder
There's only 50kg in every woman. The rest is charm, sexiness and charisma. And each woman is only 20 years old. The rest is experience.
In general, a woman is the sweetest and kindest creature on the planet. She's ready to forgive a man, even if he's not guilty of anything.
Happy Holidays, beautiful halves!
Bratello, don't trade on fake credits!
I once did a post here about newbies going into ang in droves, and the difference between them and past newbies (before, newbies didn't read, but they at least thought, but now newbies refuse to even think).
Now a new class of beginners has arrived. And lots of them too. This is the next stage.
They open serious branches, such as this (I will not give the link because the branch was removed):
"Hi dear friends, this is a test.
I wrote this in Microsoft Edge, but I couldn't write it in Google Chrome. When I typed the text, nothing came up in the text window."
It was March 6.
And today he wrote (post here):
"Test message, please ignore all this, it's just for MQL5 service desk :) Written from Chrome."
Corrected.
Other times you type, type, and it doesn't print ... ...or I forgot to turn on the computer, or the keyboard is out of touch...
Often, these novices are sent to the service desk, and there in the service they have fun all the explanations
:)
And I remember a question in a branch where a newcomer asks: "Is Metatrader compatible with robots?"
And no one is joking. This is a newcomer to the English part of the Forum.
I cannot ignore them, there are too many of them and their number is increasing every day.
Don't you have it yet?
Then we're coming to you!
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Interesting and Humorous
Sergey Golubev, 2018.03.08 06:29
...
And I remember a thread-question where a newcomer asks: "Is Metatrader compatible with robots?"
And no one is kidding. It's really a mass of such a contingent has now gone to the English part of the forum.
Can not ignore them, there are too many of them, and the number is increasing every day.
...
If before you could just explain something in your own words, now you can't explain it at all.
Haven't you read the requests on Facebook?
"Is Metatrader compatible with robots?
Then give me a robot.
Give me the robot!"
------------------
Interesting thread, called "Account"(this one) and this is the first post:
"Is your username the name of your account?"
And here it's useless to explain the difference between your account name here on this forum and the name of your Metatrader account at your broker (I think this American user's English is fine, but some words take a long time to explain .... For example the word "Metatrader" ...).
------------------
"What are you throwing me articles to read. You explain to me simply - is Metatrader compatible with robots? Where can I find a robot?"
Do you know what they call MT4 and MT5?
MT4 and MT5.
:)
And there are many of them, an army of them, and more and more every day ...
------------------
I will send them all here in Russian.
And why do they all go to the English part of the forum?