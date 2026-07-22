Interesting and Humour - page 955

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TheXpert:

Kalbasaah!

(Funny. )) Did you make it? ))

P.S. Ah, didn't notice right away that there's a whole service and you can mix up any site like that. ))

 

Yeah, but I'm the only one who seems to have the coding confused.

 

[Deleted]  
TheXpert:

Kalbassaah!


That's a good one.
 


a watch for 1'000'000

 
Contender:


1'000'000 watch

COMPASS? )
 
 
Fighting mice.
 

 

and the vocalist is lovely


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