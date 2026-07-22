Interesting and Humour - page 18

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So it's been a bit of a slow day this morning

 

Unfortunately, there are no descriptions of straight, reverse and chaotic rasping.

 
 
 
 

We should live like everyone else

 

The wedding is the wedding.

will the wedding night be broadcast as well ?

http://www.livestream.com/royalwedding/video?clipId=

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