Interesting and Humour - page 1680

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Contender:
Logically, there should be four of them. Another one - the one missing from the frame, on the far right - was left out of the picture...
 
artmedia70:
Logically, there should be four of them. Another one - missing from the frame, on the far right - is out of frame...
but what about ..... mm, er...
 
Yoschik:
What about ....., uh...

Shit... Right... How about a combination?

And about the masculine word, I meant organ ;)

 
artmedia70:

Shit... Right... How about a combination?


Go ahead, do it. We'll see how quickly you get banned for live-air tagging.)
 

How it's set up

Knitted dress

 

How it works .

Differential

 

How it works

Straps on shoes

 

How it works

Gear transmission

To start the movement, click on the figure

 

Happiness )

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