Interesting and Humour - page 140

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everything flows, everything changes

 
 

Meeters are handy, there are mobile apps to show speed, altitude

http://www.flightradar24.com/

 

 
 
- He is not assembling according to a circuit diagram. It's not a light bulb, it's an LED. If you mount it according to the schematic, nothing will happen. And this is just ordinary, ordinary noise.
 
brici:

- He is not assembling according to a circuit diagram. It's not a light bulb, it's an LED. If you mount it according to the schematic, nothing will happen. And there's just ordinary, ordinary noise.
I don't think it's the schematic either, but the version is different.
 
Mischek:
I don't think it's the scheme either, only the version is different.
- I've had one of these before. I was repairing a touch switch on a TV (last century) and one LED was on all the time. I almost lost my mind until I found out).
 
brici:
I almost lost my mind while I was figuring it out.)
Figured what out?
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