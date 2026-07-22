Interesting and Humour - page 140
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everything flows, everything changes
Meeters are handy, there are mobile apps to show speed, altitude
http://www.flightradar24.com/
- He is not assembling according to a circuit diagram. It's not a light bulb, it's an LED. If you mount it according to the schematic, nothing will happen. And there's just ordinary, ordinary noise.
I don't think it's the scheme either, only the version is different.
I almost lost my mind while I was figuring it out.)