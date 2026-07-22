Interesting and Humour - page 1917

New comment
 
artmedia70:
Why don't you dress up as a hebehemoth? At least we'll have a laugh.

Good

 
Yoschik:

Good

That's just the right size :))) Will you cover yourself with needles? Just to complete the experience. And red.

You must have a bear crawling in your lair, dreaming about creepy hedgehog transformers.

 
 

http://quote.rbc.ru/person/2013/12/17/34083748.html

and Putin is dumping you on the Maidan and you're in the EU) Don't betray your president).

В.Путин: Россия разместит 15 млрд долл. из средств ФНБ в долгосрочных долговых обязательствах Украины :: Персона дня Quote.rbc.ru :: Персона дня.
  • quote.rbc.ru
В.Путин: Россия разместит 15 млрд долл. из средств ФНБ в долгосрочных долговых обязательствах Украины. Президент РФ пояснил, что российское правительство приняло такое решение из-за проблем в украинской экономике, которые, по его мнению, в значительной степени связаны с мировым фина. Quote.rbc.ru: Персона дня.
 
The "Don't touch it, it's for New Year's Eve!" season is declared open.
 
Yoschik:
The "Don't touch, it's for New Year's Eve!" season is now open.

There's no way I can't touch... They're so appealing...

 
artmedia70:

There's no way I can't touch... They are so appealing...

and touching )
 
Yoschik:
The "Don't touch it, it's for New Year's Eve" season is now open.
You're a bloody beggar bear, aren't you? ))
 
tol64:
You're a fucking beagle-bear. ))

The competition for the "best and most extravagant name" of this character is now open.

Yogeemolisomemeet

The winner may not be afraid of him for a week.

 

but who's the money for?

A proger's job.

hacking

payment of 200,000 quid

Paying Durov to break the Telegram messenger

1...191019111912191319141915191619171918191919201921192219231924...4979
New comment