Interesting and Humour - page 4815

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Alexey Viktorov:

What kind of quotes I have...

wow !

to hell with the details, what's the rate ???

[Deleted]  
Maxim Kuznetsov:

what course ???

Yes, you don't need a course. I've got it memorised: first up, then down, and then in a little up and down, up and down!

That's it, boys! We're fabulously rich! But in 62mm.
 

All right, I'll leak the information on the trader's word of honour. You'll have to...


 
Alexey Viktorov:

What kind of quotes I have...

I'd pour a glass so that the colon doesn't disappear on the charts, and the fantasies are infused with reality.

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Did you see that? 64.2!

I've always believed in the ruble! As the years go by, you're the only one who stays true, friend.

 
Aleksei Stepanenko:
Have you seen it? I always believed in ruble! Years will pass and you are the only one who remains faithful, friend.

and the quid is periodically predicted to die for nothing

although...in 2062 USD it is probably already Ugoslavian Suveren Dinar of some kind

[Deleted]  

And imagine, ten years later, hyperinflation, 16 zeros both went up. And by '62 it was all trimmed, cleaned up, beautiful!


 
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Rorschach:

are there any punctures?

 
Iurii Tokman:

any punctures?

no

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