Interesting and Humour - page 4885
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The internet was auctioned off)
Cool! But I reckon this whole NFT thing is just a sham like selling distant stars.
Cool! But I reckon this whole NFT thing is just a sham, like selling distant stars.
)
I mean, if the stars are being bought.
does that mean someone wants it?
Does it mean that somebody wants them?
)
After all, if the stars are being bought -
does that mean someone wants them?
Does it mean someone wants them?
If a historical item bought at auction can be put in a personal collection, then with NFT the situation is rather abstract, well you bought some digital right, it is not copyright or exclusive, that is, now they have entered a digital artifact into the ethereum-platform, but some other platform will be, you can place the same digital asset on other platforms a hundred times more, it's strange...
If a historical item bought at auction can be put in a personal collection, with NFT the situation is rather abstract, well you bought some digital right, it is not copyright or exclusive, that is, now they have entered a digital artifact into the ethereum platform, but some other platform will be, you can place the same digital asset on other platforms a hundred times more, it's strange...
As if there is nothing strange. Just a PR move for small money. Many people do it. But this is the scale of the world.
If a historical item bought at auction can be put in a personal collection, then with NFT the situation is rather abstract, well you bought some digital right, it is not copyright or exclusive, that is, now they have entered a digital artifact into the ethereum platform, and after some other platform, you can place the same digital asset 100 times on other platforms, it's strange...
I guess we can see it as some kind of modern form of potlatch. It is only money but not resources that are being wasted, which is in line with current trend to save money. I.e. it is some kind of high status consumption, but without significant carbon footprint, unlike yachts, planes and huge jeeps).
In that case, the more different platforms the better - it will be much more sweaty if you start collecting placements of one asset on all the cool platforms)
It can probably be seen as a modern form of sweatshop. Only money but not resources are being wasted, which is in line with the current trend to save money. I.e. it is some kind of high status consumption, but without significant carbon footprint, unlike yachts, planes and huge jeeps).
In that case, the more different platforms the better - it will be much more sweaty if you start collecting placements of the same asset on all the cool platforms)
Yeah, that's probably the case.
However, it's been a long time since there have been any funny pictures here)