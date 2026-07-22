Interesting and Humour - page 942
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Chelyabinsk itself is more likely to have attacked the meteorite...
how such a body could have been missed by meteorologists, air defence, and other observers I don't understand - they must be hiding something
And it didn't help...
Probably the best video, the sound should be turned off)) It's not every day they fall, you can understand the reaction
The jokes are all in jest, but it's expected to reach -20 at night, and people are without windows.
there's a lot of video http://oleg-kozyrev.livejournal.com/4468083.html
According to Channel 1, Chelyabinsk is in Turkmenistan.
Yeah. That's fucked up.
http://vk.com/video4046055_164571326
Now you don't have to aim at the bucket, it will catch the paper itself!
I think this invention will become very popular with office plankton. It's great fun when you throw a piece of paper and the bucket goes after the paper! It will run and catch, like a dog after a candy. Work in the office will stop.