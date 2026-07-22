Interesting and Humour - page 2820
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Is there a new epidemic or something :)
Someone is up to something or we don't know something, but the main character in Titanic also hints that he has Russian roots.
I remember the words of a sweaty Ulyukayev: "We will not collapse! )
http://www.vestifinance.ru/videos/19280
And for some reason he did nothing but talk. Instead of developing high-value-added manufacturing, he left the country on the oil needle.
), yes yes.
"Don't blame your neighbour for the snow on the roof when your own doorstep isn't even shovelled" )
"What a pity that all those who know how to run the country are already working as taxi drivers and hairdressers."
"What a pity that all those who know how to run a country are already working as taxi drivers and hairdressers."
Close the wicket and "Igil" won't get through!
A sign on the wicket of a kindergarten in the centre of Kaluga.
Is there a new epidemic or something :)
Someone is planning something or we do not know something, but the main character in the Titanic, too, hints at his Russian roots.
Read Levashov forty thousand years ago only Russians lived, why should we be surprised that the Chinese have Russian roots?
And, as it turned out, the first word on earth was the native Russian word 'avos' :-)
Read Levashov. Forty thousand years ago only Russians lived, why should you be surprised that the Chinese have Russian roots?