Interesting and Humour - page 2591

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Volvo is launching a reflective spray for cyclists to make it safer for them to ride at night.

 
Somm:
I'm struggling too. Maybe I should try it from a different direction.)
Do you mean buy a ticket to Santa Claus' sleigh and fly off in the opposite direction to Lapland?
 
barabashkakvn:
You mean buy a ticket for a sleigh to Santa Claus and fly off in the opposite direction to Lapland?

A freelance application, specifically to a year-round spring specialist, a three-month lease (thankfully the service allows it), and so on round and round.

 
barabashkakvn:

Great
 
Member:
Great
This is not mine. I only moved it to this thread through the Pocket forum functionality.
 
barabashkakvn:

It's about to be painted...

Yes, they will.
 
Somm:
I've got a 10-year licence, but for some reason someone turned the spring off! I guess the utility company has been stealing again.
 

Now Google has changed its orientation)

ibigdan 1 апреля, 12:46 Ой, а у вас Гугл сломался
ibigdan 1 апреля, 12:46 Ой, а у вас Гугл сломался
  • 2015.04.01
  • ibigdan.livejournal.com
https://com.google
 
xxx: Going for a job interview tomorrow as a tester, zero experience. What do you recommend to read?
yyyy: Since the interview is tomorrow, I suggest reading Ray Bradbury, he writes beautifully.
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