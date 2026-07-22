Interesting and Humour - page 2591
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Volvo is launching a reflective spray for cyclists to make it safer for them to ride at night.
I'm struggling too. Maybe I should try it from a different direction.)
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategies testing
Revelations of a KUHNY employee - humour but with a grain of truth :)
FXrobotsignal, 2015.03.31 18:20
You mean buy a ticket for a sleigh to Santa Claus and fly off in the opposite direction to Lapland?
A freelance application, specifically to a year-round spring specialist, a three-month lease (thankfully the service allows it), and so on round and round.
Great
It's about to be painted...
Now Google has changed its orientation)
yyyy: Since the interview is tomorrow, I suggest reading Ray Bradbury, he writes beautifully.