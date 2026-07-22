Interesting and Humour - page 294
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David Blaine 4
The acceleration of free fall on the surface of Saturn? Offhand, without googling or wikis? The answer is below, just highlight it.
The free fall acceleration at the equator (g) is 10.44 m/s².That is, just above Earth's.
The acceleration of free fall on the surface of Saturn? Offhand, without googling or wikis? The answer is below, just highlight it.
The free fall acceleration at the equator (g) is 10.44 m/s².I.e. just above the earth's.
Nah, not much at a glance, the size seems to be bigger, seems to be much bigger, hence the acceleration is stronger
I thought it was many times bigger.
Its density is very low, it will float in water.
And acceleration depends linearly on the density of the planet and its radius. So it turns out that the radius is almost an order of magnitude larger than the Earth's, but the density is almost the same order of magnitude smaller...
1. The Finns are the world's largest coffee consumers. Statistics show that Finns consume 14 kg of ground coffee a year per person - that's 9 cups of coffee a day, which makes Finland the country with the highest coffee consumption in the world.
2. Finland has the cleanest water in the world. 80% of Finland's water is classified as exceptionally clean; Finland's tap water is of the highest quality, and it is drinkable throughout the country. Several years ago the UN Committee on Water Resources designated Finland's tap water as the cleanest in the world.
3. Lapland is home to Father Christmas. Father Christmas, Joulupukki in Finnish, actually lives in Lapland, in Korvatunturi, where he has his own office and post office, which are open all year round. He even has a Finnish passport. Where under "Year of birth" it says "Long time ago".
4. In Finland, reindeer do sometimes walk on the streets of northern Finland's towns.
5. Finns are born in a sauna. According to an old legend, Finns were born and died in a sauna.
6. Finns are cold and taciturn. At first you may come across as reserved and aloof, but beneath this repulsive exterior is a very trustworthy and talkative Finn
7. In Russia, it is common to take a minibus taxi to Finland - podki for sightseeing or to collect your belongings.
8. Finns walk with ski poles in summer. Nordic walking is popular in Finland all year round; poles add more exercise to the whole body and are especially well suited for walking, this sport is called Nordic walking.
9. All Finns are blonde-haired and have blue eyes. Most Finns have really light hair, light skin and eyes, but it is quite common to see many Finns with dark hair and sometimes even dark skin.
10. Finns drink a lot. Who doesn't drink?! According to statistics, the French and Italians drink a lot more alcohol per capita than the Finns doMuz4in.Net.
11. It is not customary to tip in Finland. In Finland it is not customary to tip, it is usually included in the price of goods and services. If you are particularly impressed by the service, you can leave a tip in the form of cash or write on the receipt of an extra amount when paying by credit card
12. In Finland you can see the Northern Lights. The Northern Lights or Aurora Borealis are most often seen in northern Finland, closer to the North Pole, but occasionally in the southern parts of the country as well, even in Helsinki
13. Finns love everything Finnish. Finns are very patriotic and they trust Finnish manufacturers more than others
14. On average, there is one sauna for every three people in Finland. According to statistics, on average there is one sauna per three people. There are over 2 million saunas in Finland, but the population of the country is over 5 million.
15. There is a woman president in Finland. Tarja Halonen has been in her second term as President of Finland since February 6, 2000.
16. Same-sex marriage is allowed in Finland. On March 1, 2002, a law came into force allowing same-sex couples who are at least 18 years old to formally enter into same-sex unions. Same-sex couples have the same rights as married couples regarding the inheritance of property and in cases of divorce.
17. There are 1001 lakes in Finland. There are approximately 190,000 lakes in Finland, which occupy 9% of the country's surface area.
18. Nokia is a Japanese company according to documents. Nokia is a Finnish company established in 1865 on the banks of a river (Nokianvirta) in a small Finnish town Nokia, which gave its name to a worldwide known brand
19. Jackie Kennedy wore clothes from Finnish designers. In the year 60, Jackie Kennedy bought 7 dresses and suits from the unprecedented and bohemian Finnish company Marrimekko, on the eve of the presidential elections, where the leading candidates were John Kennedy and Richard Nixon, and she has earned plenty of praise for her down-to-earth clothes tastes, so Marrimekko entered the world stage, and John Kennedy won the election.
20. Finland was a design leader in the 1950s. The global prominence of Finnish design was witnessed in the post-war years, when a number of well-known Finnish brands were created which are still very popular today.
21. Finland is the only country where own money predates independence. In 1860, in accordance with the order of Emperor Alexander II, Finland introduced its own currency, the mark, in the Grand Duchy of Finland. In 1917 Finland gained its independence.
22. Finland is part of Scandinavia. Only a small part of Finland, in the northwest, lies on the Scandinavian Peninsula
23. Finland has two official languages: Finnish and Swedish.
24. Finland's economy is among the world's top three most competitive economies
For the second year in a row, Finland was ranked second in the annual list of the world's most competitive economies, and in 2003 and 2004, Finland was in first place
25. 1 EUR = 5.94 Finnish marks
Until 29 February 2012, it is still possible to exchange Finnish marks for euros at banks in Finland at the exchange rate of 5.94 Finnish marks per euro fixed on 1 January 1999.
26. The largest airliner in the world was built in Finland. In 2006, the largest liner in the world, the Freedom of the Seas, was completed in Turku
27. Finland hosts an international air guitar competition
The city of Oulu actually hosts such competitions once a year and enjoys great popularity. Participants play an imaginary guitar to their favourite songs. Grades are awarded on a six-point system for artistry and skill
28. Hares live in cities. Indeed, you can often see a variety of hares in towns; they're not afraid of people, and are slightly bigger than the standard ones.
29. In Finland, the higher the salary, the higher the taxes. In Finland, we have a progressive tax, so the more you earn, the more you're taxed, the highest tax is 52,5%.
30. In Finland you don't eat black bread. Not only do you eat black bread, but it is very popular and you can also find a wide variety of bread for every taste when you visit a shop.
31. You need a fishing licence to fish in Finland. You need a fishing licence (kalastuksenhoitomaksu) to fish; you can buy one from police stations, post offices, libraries, the Forestry and Nature Board in all towns in Finland and from licence vending machines
32. Most Finns are Catholic. 85% of Finns are Lutherans, 1.1% belong to Finnish Orthodox Church, and 1% belong to other denominations (Catholicism, Judaism, Islam, Buddhism, etc.). About 13% of Finns do not belong to any religious community.
33. The train from Helsinki to St. Petersburg takes 3.5 hours. The train from Helsinki to St. Petersburg takes 5 hours and 15 minutes; Finnish and Russian officials have set a goal to reduce the train journey time to 3 hours by the end of 2008.
34. Åland is part of Sweden
In 1809, the peace treaty concluded in Hamina places the islands of Åland in the possession of the Russian Empire as part of the Grand Duchy of Finland.
35. It is not allowed to ride without a helmet on a bicycle in Finland
According to Finnish traffic regulations, cyclists in Finland may not ride without a helmet
36. Finns are gossipers. We are all human beings; nothing human is alien to them.
37. Father Christmas is Joulupukki in Finnish, translated as the Christmas goat. The name comes from an old Finnish tradition where people dressed up in goat costumes and went from house to house eating leftovers from Christmas.
38. Joulupukki is single. According to official records, Joulupukki has a charming wife, Joullumuori (translated as Old Lady Christmas).
39. Finland is somewhere near Russia. On a map of Northern Europe, Finland is located between right and left, east of Sweden and Norway to the west of Russia
40. There are a lot of mosquitoes in Finland. Mosquitoes are a nuisance only at the end of June, beginning of July, most of them in northern Finland
Its density is very low, it will float in water.
And acceleration depends linearly on the density of the planet and its radius. So it turns out that the radius is almost an order of magnitude larger than the Earth's, but the density is almost the same order of magnitude smaller...
A lost parrot gave the police his address
Mischek: Ещё , если мереть на экваторе , то ещё и от угловой скорости
There's a microscopic difference. At least that's how it is on Earth. Only not from the angular (it's the same everywhere), but from the linear (tangential)...
And this painting costs $M250.
One of the options:
And this painting is worth $M250.
One of the variants:
From the article:
(Five versions of The Card Players have survived: two in France, two in Britain and two in the USA)
Yep. A total value of almost $Mbillion : at $M250 each...
:)
So I'm thinking . What did they buy. What for? I don't get it.
My kid's better at drawing. And Malevich's black square? That's bullshit. And why the black one in particular? I think there were several of them. There was definitely a red one.
There's nothing sensible about such purchases. This kind of shopping is just a manic fetish. That explains it. Looked up what a fetish is on wiki, quote:
Most people in modern society have all sorts of things (mobile phones, cars, clothes, etc.), where the price for the name of the fetish grows incommensurate with the quality of this equipment, but this thing is the subject of unconditional recognition in this individual's social circle.