Interesting and Humour - page 1897

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Silent:

The whole opera? That's cool.

Back then, there wasn't much choice in what to listen to. I like Death. Maybe I'll find it.
 

- What are you, a slut? I'll kill you.

http://my.mail.ru/video/mail/leoone/82/368.html#video=/mail/leoone/82/368

 
 
Contender:

This video, too, is full of incitement.

It should be banned, and everyone who saw it should be banned.

 
Yoschik:
Back then there wasn't much choice in what to listen to. I like Death over there. Maybe I'll find one now.

I don't remember that one. If from ours, yes. Theirs seemed to suffice.

Taste and colour, of course.


 
It is interesting that if in Kino's post/picture the words salo, Maidan, Bender and gorilka are replaced with something else but similar (change just four words), then you get the image of a Muscovite as some people in the regions see it even without zombie TV ... I have been talking to Muscovites for a fortnight, they know about their image too ...
 
Yoschik:

This video, too, is full of incitement.

It should be banned, and everyone who saw it should be banned.


Did you run out of hedgehogs wearing Santa hats?

 
 
Yoschik:

That video, too, is full of incitement.

It should be banned, and everyone who saw it should be banned.

Don't be nervous. Here, just to calm you down:


 
Contender:

Don't be nervous. Hold it for reassurance:


That's it ! Matemat will ban you for inciting and shitting.

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