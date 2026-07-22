Interesting and Humour - page 4266

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Alexandr Saprykin:

No, there's a nice collection of ducks in there... I'd like to put it in the garden of a private house (mansion). I have nowhere to put such ducks, I live in a flat, though))

Doing cleaning in the house where my grandmother used to live, so these things were thrown on the trash ~20 bags :)

Now I'm even thinking, maybe I should have sold them at an auction at the Palace of Culture :(

 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

Cleaning the house where my grandmother used to live, so we threw ~20 bags of this stuff in the rubbish bin :)

Now I even wonder if they should have been auctioned off at the Palace of Culture :(

An auction at the Palace of Culture is unlikely to be a success. Only grannies like me would have come there. I should have put it up for auction online))

 
Alexandr Saprykin:

It is unlikely that the auction would have succeeded at the DK. Only grannies like them would have come there. We should have put it up for auction online.)

On the trash or start climbing, and pounding on the even).

Although there are risks everywhere, on the forex can be lost, and the trash can probably get ear to ear from the local bums)

 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

I'd like to start climbing through rubbish dumps and pounding on a level playing field).

Although there are risks everywhere, you can get lost in forex, and you can probably get smacked in the ears by the local bums at a rubbish dump).

There are billionaires who started with rubbish cans))))

Миллиардер со свалки: как бизнесмен в США заработал $3 млрд на мусоре
Миллиардер со свалки: как бизнесмен в США заработал $3 млрд на мусоре
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Бросив религиозный колледж и армию, американец Уэйн Хайзенга в поисках призвания не побрезговал заняться дедовским бизнесом — сбором мусора. За полвека он создал три компании, вошедшие в список Fortune 500 ​​На начало ноября 2015 года по счетчику реального времени Forbes состояние американца Гарри Уэйна Хайзенги равняется $2,6 млрд. В марте...
 
 
 
Alexandr Saprykin:

No, there's a nice collection of ducks in there... I'd like to put it in the garden of a private house (mansion). I have nowhere to put such ducks, I live in a flat, though))

Are vineyards on the list?

 
Yuriy Zaytsev:

Are vineyards on the list ?

Are they stupid to sell vineyards? They sell all kinds of junk like great-great-grandmother's chests of drawers.
 
Andrey Dik:
Are they stupid to sell vineyards? They sell all kinds of junk like great-great-grandmother's chest of drawers.
Too bad - I'd have taken two.
 

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