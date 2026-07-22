Interesting and Humour - page 4266
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No, there's a nice collection of ducks in there... I'd like to put it in the garden of a private house (mansion). I have nowhere to put such ducks, I live in a flat, though))
Doing cleaning in the house where my grandmother used to live, so these things were thrown on the trash ~20 bags :)
Now I'm even thinking, maybe I should have sold them at an auction at the Palace of Culture :(
Cleaning the house where my grandmother used to live, so we threw ~20 bags of this stuff in the rubbish bin :)
Now I even wonder if they should have been auctioned off at the Palace of Culture :(
An auction at the Palace of Culture is unlikely to be a success. Only grannies like me would have come there. I should have put it up for auction online))
It is unlikely that the auction would have succeeded at the DK. Only grannies like them would have come there. We should have put it up for auction online.)
On the trash or start climbing, and pounding on the even).
Although there are risks everywhere, on the forex can be lost, and the trash can probably get ear to ear from the local bums)
I'd like to start climbing through rubbish dumps and pounding on a level playing field).
Although there are risks everywhere, you can get lost in forex, and you can probably get smacked in the ears by the local bums at a rubbish dump).
There are billionaires who started with rubbish cans))))
No, there's a nice collection of ducks in there... I'd like to put it in the garden of a private house (mansion). I have nowhere to put such ducks, I live in a flat, though))
Are vineyards on the list?
Are vineyards on the list ?
Are they stupid to sell vineyards? They sell all kinds of junk like great-great-grandmother's chest of drawers.