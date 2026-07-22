Interesting and Humour - page 4308
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The world's dumbest questions
"Here is a selection of the most unexpected and bizarre questions people have heard at job interviews at well-known companies."
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Young wives of old millionaires
About two years ago I found myself at a fancy party in New York, on a very high floor in the heart of Manhattan. I walked around the perimeter with a glass of wine, admiring the city at night. Suddenly a couple catches my eye. A tall, busty girl with blonde curls down her bare shoulders and next to her an old guy, about 75, skinny, all in black. The old man was using the girl as a crutch, leaning on her; he was no longer moving well on his varicose legs. I thought that the girl had been specially assigned to the grandfather for the evening: America respects old age. And then I heard a whisper that it was his wife. And the old man's a millionaire. I went up to them to have a closer look.
In a husky, nasty voice, the millionaire was making small talk. His wife was just standing there smiling. The smile had become frosted on her doll face. She must have had plastic surgery when she married - a perpetual smile, like the one the Joker had in Batman. What was she supposed to do?
No, don't convince me that a 20-year-old hottie can suddenly fall in love with a 70-year-old wrinkled dinosaur. I mean, yes, she can appreciate his soul, his memories, his charms - old men can be the cutest. May love his talent if he's a writer or musician. May even serve him devotedly, help him, feed him, clothe him. There are many such cases. But to love - carnally, passionately, to the point of moaning - no, sorry. I'd rather watch a zombie movie.
But if the grandfather is a millionaire - here the beauty has other beautiful impulses. Here she's happy to work as a crutch for a brighter future. Eight years ago, millionaire Ben Brown and Playboy model Jenny Bentley got together. He was 68, she was 21. Everyone was talking about their passionate romance and fun on the beach. Here they are, in the picture.
Let's be honest: we understand the girl's passion. "The old man's gonna move on in five years," the bright girl reasoned. - I'll only be 27 years old and my whole life is ahead of me. New novels, madness, young tough guys like the skipper of our yacht ... By the way, it will be my yacht!"
Or Moldavian model Xenia Deli. She's sexy as hell. They say she had an affair with Egor Krid. And everything is fine, a harmonious couple. Young, beautiful, in love. But something went wrong. Then Ksenia met an Egyptian millionaire. She was 26, he was exactly the opposite - 62. (They're pictured above.) They got married. Like any decent millionaire, he doesn't live in his poor Egypt, but in America, in Los Angeles. Xenia fills Instagram with her happiness: yachts, diamonds, louis vuitton.
Many people write scathing comments. Envious people. The girl is happy under the California sun and proves it thoroughly. Any young beauty in this position would be proving happiness with all her might. Shine in every picture. Shining until she hears the maid's voice: "Madam, your husband wants you in the bedroom!"
And she goes up to him as if on a scaffold. And it is up to her to pull the corset off his precious old body, to stir up his dull flesh, then to whisper loudly, as if on stage, "Oh yes, you are the best, the best!"
Then to go to the shower and wash off the old man's residue for a long time, scraping, scraping, cursing... And so every night. The old man has insomnia and revenge for his youth, when he, pimply and ugly, was not liked by girls at all. He married an ugly girl from the same class, got drunk and divorced... But now the old man is having a ball, his fantasies frighten his young wife, but she dutifully fulfils them. A happy family.
There are quite a few families like that, including in Russia. I have seen enough of these young Rublev wives who are as angry as furies. No amount of luxury saves them from depression and the thought of pleasing an old man again today.
And the worst is yet to come. She's 30 and the hubby's still alive. She's 35 and the old man's not going to die. All the wonders of medicine are at his service, he's got new kidneys, liver, heart, and fantasies getting more sophisticated. A hundred years ago, a young, rich widow was out there gambling away her life. Not anymore.
And now she's 40. And that lizard is still crawling. And one day, looking out on deck at the Caribbean sunset, she realizes that her life is over, her bouncy, hot youth is not coming back, and her slender new skipper doesn't even look at her, just smiles politely.
And that is the main misfortune of a lifetime of such girls. She waited for millions and freedom, and so she grew old. "But damn!" - she exclaims, looking in the mirror at her silicones. There is still hope. Yes, she was a sex toy in the knotty fingers of a monster, he sucked her blood and juices, but still she will inherit a yacht, a plane and millions! At least she'll have her fun in her old age.
Doesn't know, silly girl, that at this moment her lizard is Skyping with a 20-year-old model and demanding a lawyer to start divorce proceedings that will leave her with a modest allowance and a couple of brollies. He's sick of living with an old woman and wants fresh blood.
Belyakov
The world's dumbest questions
"Here is a selection of the most unexpected and bizarre questions people have heard at job interviews at well-known companies."
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Particularly funny are the explanations of why you shouldn't ask these questions (just below)
"How much will you pay me?"
It's never a good idea to ask about money at the first meeting. It's better if the employer himself asks about the remuneration.
"Why did my predecessor quit?"
And here it is better to rephrase the question and ask who you are changing in this position. Then you get a positive question.
That's what killed it.
"Will I have to travel or relocate?"
In this case, you appear to be an inflexible employee. You'd be better off not saying anything. The potential boss will say so.
Thank you for reminding me how to behave as a slave.)
In this case, you come across as an inflexible employee - very ambiguous.))
The sellers in the marketplace were given a free hand. There are a whole bunch of indicators with the same and uninformative description.
The sellers in the marketplace were given a free hand. They dumped out a whole bunch of indicators with the same and uninformative description.
The market is turning into a dump. (
Time loop proven to exist
https://lenta.ru/news/2018/08/20/time/
Scientists at the University of Queensland in Australia have demonstrated that in terms of quantum mechanics, two different events can precede each other simultaneously. Breaking the causal chain has been demonstrated by polarizing photons in an interferometer. This is reported by Science.
I hope they were wrong there ))))
What if you could extract information about future price movements from a time loop. Assemble an appropriate interferometer in which photons trigger price movements and filter out their modes from the future, sending the signal to your bot.
Why? Every other person here can predict and knows future movements with great accuracy.
Why? Every other person here can predict and knows future movements with great accuracy.
Found it on Facebook - the creation of the world as presented today -
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Вначале не было ничего, только полная симметрия, и свободная калибровка летала над водами.
Then God separated the whole spin from the half-spin, and commanded the whole spin to obey Bose statistics and the half-spin to obey Fermi statistics. And he saw that this was good.
And God separated gravitation and put its interaction constant below the other constants and commanded it to crawl on the micro level, but said that he would exalt it above all, and it would rule cosmology, for everything would obey it. And gravity crawled back to its place on the micro-level and remains there to this day.
And God separated strong interaction from electroweak interaction, and quarks from leptons, and commanded quarks to interact strongly and electroweakly, and leptons only electroweakly. And he saw that this was good.
And God broke the symmetry of electroweak interaction to weak and electromagnetic, and vector bosons gained mass, but the photon did not. And vector bosons became similar to fermions and became proud, but they did not have the law of conservation of particle number, for they were bosons, and therefore the weak interaction became short-lived.
And there was evening and there was morning: the era of the electroweak phase transition.
The gluons had colour and were like quarks in that they interacted strongly with each other and gave rise to other gluons. And God saw that the strong interaction was asymptotically free, but at larger distances it was linear, as in the string model.
And God commanded the quarks to assemble in threes, and one at a time and one at a time, and with gluons in other combinations, colour singlet, and shut them up there with a confinement. And God called the quarks three by three baryons, and one by one and one by one antiautic mesons, and he saw that it was good.
And it was evening and it was morning: the era of confinement.
The mesons consisted of a quark and an antiquark, and had no baryon number, and decayed to radiation, while the baryons contained no antiquarks, and decayed only to nucleons, and could not go further. And there were more baryons than antibaryons, so there were nucleons that did not annihilate.
And nucleons combined due to a complex exchange interaction, derived from the strong one, and joined together in twos, threes, fours. Four at a time, into alpha particles, was the best way for them to join together.
And God saw that a quarter of all nucleons by mass merged into alpha particles and the rest remained free and the other elements in trace amounts. And so there was enough fuel in the interstellar gas for nuclear reactions and to ignite the stars. And he saw that this was good.
And it was evening and it was morning: the era of primary nucleosynthesis.