Interesting and Humour - page 319
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Today Muscovites followed the call of writer Boris Akunin (Grigory Chkhartishvili) and took a walk along the boulevards - from Pushkin Square to Chistye Prudy. At least ten thousand people came to the peaceful, non-political action. Not a single flag, placard, banner - only people with white ribbons, singing songs, smiling to each other, merrily marched the few kilometres without police, soldiers, metal fences and other attributes of the so-called "coordinated" marches. The only thing they did was to prevent the traffic on the Strastniy, Petrovskiy and Rozhdestvenskiy Boulevards - the rest was done by the citizens themselves, showing that they were not frightened by the OMON riot police with batons which were chasing them a few days ago and that they can force the authorities to comply with the Constitution of the country - the very Article 31. It has turned out that when ten thousand protesters come out for a peaceful rally at Triumfalnaya Square and not a hundred like before, no one is trying to silence them with riot cops and police cars.
© drugoi
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