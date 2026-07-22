Interesting and Humour - page 1944
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I don't rule out that this stoned cat would have passed out in this place anyway.
What is the calculated probability? A formula would be better.
That's... I just peeked at the "how the hell to calculate the rate of price change " thread on four-ring, well, as I see it - acceleration, or deceleration (?) And they are almost inventing a flying hyperboloid collider there. They wrote formulae all over the walls. I think they're smelling of flypaper...
Are you catching any fish there on the Yenisey?
Man, it's beautiful out there.
The diesel is also floating :)
(
everything's messed up.
Man, it's beautiful out there.
(
they're all fucked up.
And where to find non-driver rivers nowadays.
We have the Mana. Friends are always rafting down it. Every summer.
What is the calculated probability? A formula would be better.
That's... I just peeked at the "how the hell to calculate the rate of price change" thread on four-ring, well, as I see it - acceleration, or deceleration (?) And they are almost inventing a flying hyperboloid collider there. They wrote formulae all over the walls. I think they smell of fly agaric...
https://www.facebook.com/savvas73
You have a superficial understanding of the question. It's about like Google. // Stupid people think about past prices and speed... naive.... hee.
The one-momentum velocity as well as acceleration at a single point in time is zero. There is no second point of reference. So, since we can't see into the future, we have to take the second point from the past anyway.
Well it's about as far as Google goes...