Interesting and Humour - page 2206
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Ames' room- trick your brain.
A fox with a jar on his head:
Many philosophers love to talk about the enigmatic Russian soul. But they do not explain what is its enigma. That is because it is the prerogative not of philosophers, but of psychologists. The enigma of the Russian soul is that by nature the Russian person, first of all, is a creator.
What philosophers, what creators?
You should at least have a snack or something.
The philosophers are, of course, imported, since for Russian philosophers there is no mystery of their own souls. And when they remember the enigmatic Russian soul they think of Raskolnikov the one who grinds an axe against a moneylender's granny.
What philosophers, what creators?
You should at least have a snack or something.
The philosophers are, of course, imported, since for the domestic ones there is no mystery of their own soul. And when they remember the enigmatic Russian soul they think of Raskolnikov the one who hit the moneylender granny with an axe on the bonnet.
Is that your headache?
Switch to quality drinks.
If you are tired of having to hand-catch the surplus
clams from your tank, you can add a couple or three Helen's predatory snails to the mix.
a couple or three predatory Helen snails:
And the coils, physis, melaniums and large acroluxes won't have long lives!