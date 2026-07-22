Interesting and Humour - page 2206

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Ames' room- trick your brain.

 
Remember everything.
Забытые законы Мироздания. Статья раздела "Ведическое Знание". Эзотерика и духовное развитие.
Забытые законы Мироздания. Статья раздела "Ведическое Знание". Эзотерика и духовное развитие.
  • naturalworld.guru
Многие философы любят поговорить о загадочной русской душе. Но в чём её загадочность, не объясняют. Потому что тут прерогатива не философов, а психологов. Загадочность русской души в том, что по своей природе русский человек, прежде всего, созидатель. Ему присуще строить, работать на земле, что-то изобретать, творить новое неведомое в сфере...
 
 

A fox with a jar on his head:

 
Silent:
Many philosophers love to talk about the enigmatic Russian soul. But they do not explain what is its enigma. That is because it is the prerogative not of philosophers, but of psychologists. The enigma of the Russian soul is that by nature the Russian person, first of all, is a creator.

What philosophers, what creators?

You should at least have a snack or something.

The philosophers are, of course, imported, since for Russian philosophers there is no mystery of their own souls. And when they remember the enigmatic Russian soul they think of Raskolnikov the one who grinds an axe against a moneylender's granny.

 
Reshetov:

What philosophers, what creators?

You should at least have a snack or something.

The philosophers are, of course, imported, since for the domestic ones there is no mystery of their own soul. And when they remember the enigmatic Russian soul they think of Raskolnikov the one who hit the moneylender granny with an axe on the bonnet.

Is that your headache?

Switch to quality drinks.

 
 
 

If you are tired of having to hand-catch the surplus

clams from your tank, you can add a couple or three Helen's predatory snails to the mix.

a couple or three predatory Helen snails:

And the coils, physis, melaniums and large acroluxes won't have long lives!

 
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