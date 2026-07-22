Interesting and Humour - page 4025
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I remember TV announcers used to say "in connection with this naming of....". Then Gorbachev came along and twisted the phrase to "in this connection...". And everyone started copying him. Recently, sadly, I noticed that GDP, too, is mutilating Russian with this phrase.
The Russian language is wonderful, amazing... and incredible.
The same words can mean completely different things and express completely different emotions. Not to mention vocabulary that can easily put foreigners off.
. In Russian alone:
"to eat like a pig" means to eat a lot, and "to get drunk like a pig" means not to eat at all;
"the kettle boils for a long time" and "the kettle doesn't boil for a long time" are the same thing;
"everybody didn't get it" and "nobody got it" are the same thing;
"you won't get shit" and "I won't give shit" are the same thing;
a clock can go when it's lying down and stand when it's hanging up;
"nothing" can mean not only "nothing" but also "fine", "good", "all right", "not worth an apology";
it can mean "two peppers get their turnips and one prick gets his pumpkin punched.
you can hear "and I didn't take it" or "got on the bus, I'm standing";
the double statement "aha, of course!" or "well, yes, of course!" means denial or doubt;
cattle are counted by their heads and government by its members;
the phrase "nothing worked" means failure, and "nothing worked" means elation;
the word "uh-huh" can mean "thank you", "please", "good day", "you're welcome", "okay", "excuse me", and "come on" can mean "bye", "goodbye";
"very smart" is not always a compliment, "smart very" is mockery, and "too smart?" - a threat;
the question can only be a three-vowel "A, and me?"
"security" and "protection" are synonyms, and "law enforcers" and "human rights activists" are antonyms;
"goat" and "goat" are the same thing but of different genders, and "wasp" and "donkey" are quite different;
"bachelorette party" is a woman's party, and "womanizer" is a womanizer, a dog;
"matinee" is an event, "diary" is a record book, "evening person" is a student, and "night person" is a lamp;
to the question "what are you doing?" you might hear the answer "nothing, I'm working";
the question "where are you going?" can be answered by "I'll be right there";
the present tense can express the past - "I was walking down the street yesterday...", and the future - "I'm going to the cinema tomorrow", and the past tense can express an order - "get out of here quickly!";
the same obscene expressions can insult, admire, and express all other shades of emotion;
The phrases "no, I guess not", "I can't wait to see", "I don't give a shit", "hands in feet and go", "no bazaar", "get five kopecks" can put any foreigner into a stupor.
Also, English-speaking foreigners do not understand why Russians, when they fail at something, annoyingly say:"Your bunny wrote!", which in English means "Your rabbit wrote".
The Russian language is wonderful, amazing... and incredible.
The same words can mean completely different things and express completely different emotions. Not to mention vocabulary which can easily put foreigners off.
Every language has enough of these. Except in Esperanto
Every language has plenty of them. Except Esperanto.
what a man.... It seems that such a person lacks the ability to admire and rejoice, except for other people's failures and misfortunes...
Who failed?
Who failed?
That's the thing, you don't care who. That's your shitty nature.
Don't get so upset. Well, do you want me to write that Russian is the best language in the world, and all the others are no match for it? Would it make you feel better to read that Sanskrit is a nervous wreck looking at Russian's genitive endings?
Don't get so upset. Well, do you want me to write that Russian is the best language in the world, and all the others are no match for it? Will it make you feel better to read that Sanskrit language smokes nervously, looking at Russian genitive endings?
I remember Gorbachev saying: Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, demonstrating complete ignorance of the names of republics, which led the residents of these republics to be puzzled and horrified at the depth of this ignorance or carelessness.
There are many Uzbeks and Tajiks working in my neighbourhood in the shops. I say hello to many of them, sometimes we chat, if we have time. I often ask where are you from? None of them name their country, they all say the names of towns, villages, kishlaks, etc. It's funny, I know where Samarkand is. But where is the village with the name you can't say.... I have to ask the country.