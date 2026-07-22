Interesting and Humour - page 808
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
another video answer! ))) - how $50 tablets are made
another video answer! ))) - how $50 tablets are made
By the way, does the guy complain about the quality?
I would also buy a tablet for 50 bucks, about 10 units )
Repin's painting "Ivan the Terrible Killing Lenin". Stored in the Tretyakov Gallery, Moscow.
As Repin recalled: "I painted - in volleys, agonised, suffered, corrected what I had already written, put it away with painful disappointment in my powers, extracted it again and went on the attack again. For minutes I would get scared. I turned away from the painting, hid it. My friends had the same impression of it. But something drove me to it, and I worked on it again.
In 1950 - m picture got in disgrace and artist Serov was completed in accordance with the current policy of the CPSU Central Committee in the style of socialist realism. The new title was "Walkers at Lenin's".
One of Repin's autographed sketches is kept in the Museum of the Revolution in St Petersburg and bears the title "Someone at Lenin's".
Fuel cells for charging mobile devices ready to go on sale
Russian, remember: while you are sitting on the Internet, the Chinese are multiplying!
No matter what you say, the Internet is helping people: before, people were climbing the noose out of despair, but now they are going online.
Sex maniacs are made of people who don't have internet and cable...
I came to work in the morning, turned on my computer, couldn't connect to the internet... I had to work.
The internet is the opium of earthly longing for universal loneliness.
The Internet without porn is like a wedding without vodka.
People used to go to monks, but now they go to the Internet
It's like sitting in a village! No radio, no TV, just the Internet.
If a man is looking at naked women on the beach through binoculars, it means he doesn't have a computer with internet access.
Son, I really did give birth to you, not downloaded from the internet!
Regardless of what exactly you are looking for on the internet, your search query will match at least one porn site
Before entering a new flat themselves, a folk proverb says the owners first let the Internet in.
@ - @ delete. to a dog is a dog's death
For thirty years and three years Ilya Muromets sat on the cooker, and then they cut off the unlimited Internet for him...
Looking for a way out of the Internet...
A Korean virus has appeared on the Internet. It gets into your mail and eats your dog.
I think the importance of the Internet is greatly exaggerated. Basically it's made up of unnecessary information that would make my life easier without it.
...What's the big deal - virtual reality! Everything is virtual; you just have to know what makes the world real.
The Internet is like a time machine. You can read things here that Petrosian will come up with in a year.
They don't do as much time in prison as we do on the internet...