Interesting and Humour - page 3216
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Read the tooltip, it's a link to the user. Instead of saying "that guy over there", you put in the link and that's it.
Vasily Polenov, overgrown pond, 1876
This picture was painted by Polenov in 1879. Here he depicts a quiet and peaceful picture of Russian nature.
The canvas does not strike us with the exuberance and variety of colors, which excites the senses. On the contrary, the painting is filled with light, peace and pacification.
Before us is an ordinary pond, lost in the shade of centuries-old trees. There are a lot of such nooks in our country.
It is something near and dear to every Russian. That's why Polenov's painting attracts so much, and near it you rest your soul.
The composition is based on diagonal lines. They go in different directions, outlining the boundaries of objects and creating a coherent image of the painting.
The pond shore, the bridge and the path are all drawn diagonally. This technique gives volume to the canvas and creates a perspective.
The picture is literally buried in verdure. Dark green tree crowns create thick shade and provide a sense of coolness.
The same greenery is reflected in the calm and still surface of the pond.
Mullein leaves and islands of duckweed float on the surface of the water, making the pond look so real and alive.
Amongst the green sea of foliage, the bridge and pathway leading deep into the forest are particularly striking.
Looking more closely, we see a bench in the shade of the trees, with a small female figure on it.
The presence of a human being does not disturb the silent tranquillity of nature at all.
The stranger is part of this nature, her pose is relaxed, she is enjoying the summer day.
The sky is hardly shown in the painting. Only in the upper left corner of the painting we can see a small fragment of a pale blue sky obscured by clouds.
But still the painting "Overgrown Pond" is full of sunlight. We notice it on the surface of the grass, we see the sun's glare on the pond's water surface.
Vasily Polenov, overgrown pond, 1876
The crucian carp are probably taking well here.
Why post pictures of landscapes without explaining where they are?
In 1876 everything was taking well. Remember A.P. Chekhov about the catfish.
What are the coordinates of the pond?)
:-) Want to go on a crucian carp? ( And with GSM and in parallel do not hurry to trade on TF no lower than D1)
And the coordinates of this pond?))
Specially for YOU!
Every painting usually has an interesting story!
The image of an old park, monumental in its monumental majesty, is dominated by lofty dreamlike mood. It is accentuated by the fragile and thoughtful figure of the woman standing alone against the background of dark trees stretching like a mighty tent and seemingly serving as her safe haven. Lyricism of landscape motif becomes more expressive due to the common mood of mysterious world of nature and world of female soul, their peculiar dialogue. One of the critics of the Moscow Gazette wrote about the painting: Polenov perfectly owns the art and technique of depicting nature, the ideal centre of it is still a man, and its presence is felt everywhere. So in the painting Overgrown Pond is not a pond at all ... This pond has its own history ... Once again, this painting reflects the Romanticism. It would be very difficult to accurately define the category under which to place a painting by Polenov ... A Polenov picture - this is what the Germans call Stimmungsbild, such paintings are designed to give you, above all a mood and is about the same in painting that in poetry is elegy. In the landscape Polenov strives for emotional and visual contrasts. The bright green, with elaborately painted daisies in the foreground, the sunny meadow neighbours with mysterious depths of the dark mass of trees. The blue of the sky with white clouds, acting as a contrast to the dark trees in the park, opens through the airy haze. The diversity of the landscape, its romantic mystery and the unexpected combination of sunlit and shadowed parts, all very close to the stylistics of the early 19th century landscapes, were based on the fine and nuanced system of plein air painting developed by the painter as early as in his sketch
A pond in the park. Olyshanka (1876).