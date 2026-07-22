Interesting and Humour - page 436
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Bulgaria, Varna.
It's very hot here :)
I can tell you that Spain will beat Germany in the final :)
In fact, I've got the whole championship booked out long ago, everyone plays according to my plan.
Quarterfinals
Match 25: Warsaw,21 June, 21:45 Czech Republic- Portugal(Ukraine, Football)
Match 26: Gdansk, 22 June, 21:45 Germany- Greece (First, Football)
Match 27: Donetsk,June 23, 21:45 Spain- France (Ukraine, Football)
Match 28: Kyiv,24 June, 21:45 England- Italy (First, Football)
Semi-finals
Match 29: Donetsk,June 27, 21:45 Winner of Match 25 - Winner of Match 27(Ukraine, Football) Portugal - Spain
Match 30: Warsaw, 28th June, 21:45 Winner of Match 26 - Winner of Match 28 (First, Football) Germany - Italy
Final
Match 31:Kiev, 1 July, 21:45 Winner of Match 29 - Winner of Match 30 (First, Ukraine, Football) Spain - Germany
Oh man, underestimated Italy, the Germany vs Italy match alone ruined the prediction.
ZS Actually, I underestimated not so much Italy as Ballatelli in his desire to show off :)
http://style.rbc.ru/luxury/2012/07/02/165954.shtml
Well that hoover isn't too shabby yet, there are already hoovers out there:
"American company Vacuums Unlimited, a manufacturer of hoovers and other home appliances, has unveiled the world's most expensive hoover - the GoVacuum GV62711, covered entirely in gold. "
http://www.govacuum.com/26132-Million-Dollar-Vacuum-Cleaner-Model-GV62711-UPC-60893974724.aspx
Sale Price: $999,999.00.
Original: $1,000,000.00 You Save: $1.00.
٩(̾●̮̮̃̾-̃̾)۶ ٩(͡๏̯͡๏)۶ ٩(̾^̮̮̃̾-̃̾)۶ ٩(̾-̮̮̃̾-̃̾)۶ ๏̯͡๏ (-̪●)
An acquaintance of mine told me a story.
He was installing some kind of software in a government office. On the firm's website, only the 64-bit version was available for download, and the software was a simple 32-bit "Hryusha". Well, he calls to support with a legitimate question: How, in fact? The answer support swept away the friend classically patsatol: "And you divide the file in half - here you have 32 bits.