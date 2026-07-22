Interesting and Humour - page 436

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Mischek:

Well, let's get started.

Bulgaria, Varna.

It's very hot here :)

 
 
 
Urain:

I can tell you that Spain will beat Germany in the final :)

In fact, I've got the whole championship booked out long ago, everyone plays according to my plan.

Quarterfinals

Match 25: Warsaw,21 June, 21:45 Czech Republic- Portugal(Ukraine, Football)

Match 26: Gdansk, 22 June, 21:45 Germany- Greece (First, Football)

Match 27: Donetsk,June 23, 21:45 Spain- France (Ukraine, Football)

Match 28: Kyiv,24 June, 21:45 England- Italy (First, Football)

Semi-finals

Match 29: Donetsk,June 27, 21:45 Winner of Match 25 - Winner of Match 27(Ukraine, Football) Portugal - Spain

Match 30: Warsaw, 28th June, 21:45 Winner of Match 26 - Winner of Match 28 (First, Football) Germany - Italy

Final

Match 31:Kiev, 1 July, 21:45 Winner of Match 29 - Winner of Match 30 (First, Ukraine, Football) Spain - Germany

Oh man, underestimated Italy, the Germany vs Italy match alone ruined the prediction.

ZS Actually, I underestimated not so much Italy as Ballatelli in his desire to show off :)

 
Here comes the end of Euro 2012. I have attended the matches Ukraine-France, Ukraine-England (Donetsk), Portugal-Holland (Kharkiv), England-Italy (Kyiv) + in each of those cities I`ve been in the fan zones and today`s final also in the Kyiv fan zone. I`ve got lots of positive emotions. It's a pity that everything ended so quickly. On the plus side, now I can do some catching up, because it frees up my time :)
 
 
joo:...and slam it to the ground - the hoover is smashed to pieces!

Well that hoover isn't too shabby yet, there are already hoovers out there:

"American company Vacuums Unlimited, a manufacturer of hoovers and other home appliances, has unveiled the world's most expensive hoover - the GoVacuum GV62711, covered entirely in gold. "

http://www.govacuum.com/26132-Million-Dollar-Vacuum-Cleaner-Model-GV62711-UPC-60893974724.aspx

Sale Price: $999,999.00.

Original: $1,000,000.00 You Save: $1.00.

٩(̾●̮̮̃̾-̃̾)۶ ٩(͡๏̯͡๏)۶ ٩(̾^̮̮̃̾-̃̾)۶ ٩(̾-̮̮̃̾-̃̾)۶ ๏̯͡๏ (-̪●)

 

An acquaintance of mine told me a story.

He was installing some kind of software in a government office. On the firm's website, only the 64-bit version was available for download, and the software was a simple 32-bit "Hryusha". Well, he calls to support with a legitimate question: How, in fact? The answer support swept away the friend classically patsatol: "And you divide the file in half - here you have 32 bits.

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