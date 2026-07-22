Interesting and Humour - page 813

New comment
 
lordlev:
No. That means Texas GDP was equal to Russia GDP in 2009.

What is produced in Texas?

Zz: yeah, found the wiki helped.

 
lordlev: No. That means that the GDP of the state of Texas was equal to that of Russia in 2009.

Well, not that it was equal, but it was comparable. But it was actually 2009, a tough year for Russia.

The same can be said for America, but Russia suffered more.

 
 
Heh... better the end of the world.
The era of good coffee is coming to an end.
 
 
Vasya and Petya started writing the same product simultaneously. Vasya was "result-oriented" and started writing shitty code right away without thinking through the architecture properly. And Petya spent a month developing the architecture, a month making a user-friendly intuitive interface that would be the envy of Johnny Ive, then a month writing tests, then two months writing the code itself and got a perfect stable application. But a month later Vasya released the first version of the program, even though it was not perfect and had bugs, but it worked, and started selling it. A month later he released the second version, fixing all the bugs of the first one and adding new ones. In the next month, using the income from sales you have hired two smart programmers, who have mastered all the code in two months, improved the interface according to the users wishes and released the third version of the program. Five months later Vasya had two employees, many clients and reasonably working application meeting the clients wishes. Peter had a rudimentary application, deficit in the bank account and no clients. To conclude this fictional example, we can say that six months later Vasya bought all of Petr's developments and Petya hired the
(c)bash
 

I wonder if it's just written as


... started writing crap code straight away ... <br / translate="no">

If you do not have a "a", in this case, the system may not send the post to moderators as an automatic complaint.
And in red, by the way, will not underline either.

And why doesn't the system complain about it? :

then spent a month writing tests


Probably - not our anti-spammer software system after all, not Russian.
And the mate does not underline :) :)


 
 
Silent:
Experts advise switching off Java in browsers due to vulnerability
You could also turn off the lights and get into a condom completely. )))
1...806807808809810811812813814815816817818819820...4979
New comment