Interesting and Humour - page 813
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No. That means Texas GDP was equal to Russia GDP in 2009.
What is produced in Texas?
Zz: yeah, found the wiki helped.
Well, not that it was equal, but it was comparable. But it was actually 2009, a tough year for Russia.
The same can be said for America, but Russia suffered more.
The era of good coffee is coming to an end.
(c)bash
I wonder if it's just written as
If you do not have a "a", in this case, the system may not send the post to moderators as an automatic complaint.
And in red, by the way, will not underline either.
And why doesn't the system complain about it? :
then spent a month writing tests
Probably - not our anti-spammer software system after all, not Russian.
And the mate does not underline :) :)
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