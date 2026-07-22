Interesting and Humour - page 2016

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newdigital:
If only they understood that ... They've been making Olivier salad for two hours ... and I don't like it ...

Man, that's a problem. Make your own.

Grate hard boiled eggs.

Grate cheese (not soft).

Grate walnuts in a blender.

Crush the garlic.

Stir

Fill in the mayonnaise, preferably with your own, but not too thick.

Taste and add a little olive slices.

Finish tasty.)

The proportions to taste.

 

Hedgehog to sleep. Till summer .

 
 
Yoschik:
Still no snow ( It's shitty outside, +5, rain
There is snow in Tashkent. It's been snowing for over a week now. The sun shone a little this morning and the clouds came down again.
 

The Marvelettes - Please Mr. Postman



 

Turn them both on at once

Although you can take turns.

♪ Or you could just not watch at all ♪

))

 

Girls' Generation 소녀시대

THE BOYS

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Girls' Generation is a nine-member South Korean band founded by SM Entertainment in 2007. They are currently the most popular group in Korea.




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newdigital:
and someone is already celebrating ... People are lucky ... and they say to me "wait for New Year's Eve..."

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Interesting & Humorous

newdigital, 2013.12.31 05:58

Russia's industrial production up 1%, China's up 13 and a half

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Good morning


I'm already just posting the news here so we all understand where we are all at (no, not celebrating yet ... everyone is making olivier) :

Initial analysis showed that the soil contains eight major elements: magnesium, aluminium, silicon, potassium, calcium, titanium, chromium and iron. In addition, there were traces of strontium, yttrium and zirconium.



Китайский луноход определил состав лунного грунта
Китайский луноход определил состав лунного грунта
  • 2013.12.31
  • ria.ru
МОСКВА, 31 дек — РИА Новости. Китайский луноход "Юйту" ("Нефритовый заяц"), севший на Луну в середине декабря, получил с помощью бортового рентгеновского спектрометра первые данные об элементном составе лунного грунта, сообщает Академия наук КНР. На борту аппарата в числе прочих приборов установлен рентгеновский спектрометр APXS (Active...
 
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