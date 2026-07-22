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If only they understood that ... They've been making Olivier salad for two hours ... and I don't like it ...
Man, that's a problem. Make your own.
Grate hard boiled eggs.
Grate cheese (not soft).
Grate walnuts in a blender.
Crush the garlic.
Stir
Fill in the mayonnaise, preferably with your own, but not too thick.
Taste and add a little olive slices.
Finish tasty.)
The proportions to taste.
Hedgehog to sleep. Till summer .
Still no snow ( It's shitty outside, +5, rain
The Marvelettes - Please Mr. Postman
Turn them both on at once
Although you can take turns.
♪ Or you could just not watch at all ♪
))
Girls' Generation 소녀시대
THE BOYS
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Girls' Generation is a nine-member South Korean band founded by SM Entertainment in 2007. They are currently the most popular group in Korea.
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and someone is already celebrating ... People are lucky ... and they say to me "wait for New Year's Eve..."
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Interesting & Humorous
newdigital, 2013.12.31 05:58
Russia's industrial production up 1%, China's up 13 and a half
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Good morning
I'm already just posting the news here so we all understand where we are all at (no, not celebrating yet ... everyone is making olivier) :
Initial analysis showed that the soil contains eight major elements: magnesium, aluminium, silicon, potassium, calcium, titanium, chromium and iron. In addition, there were traces of strontium, yttrium and zirconium.