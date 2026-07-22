Interesting and Humour - page 3340
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The minister probably doesn't know that people were already throwing them away and/or burning bags of them. I remember, on a meagre salary, my father burning bundles of them with tears in his eyes to the amazement of my mother, who still hoped for a return on the money spent. A gruesome picture I watched with horror as a child. Do they really want to step on that rake again? The new bond is similar in appearance and size to its second-hand congeners.
Good article about the Necessity of a progressive income tax:
https://um.plus/2016/09/23/progress-kak-dvigatel-naloga/
Strange conversation was today ...
Anyway, there's a user, registered 2 years ago, Western European, sells in the marketplace, very active on the forum (in English and probably in the German part too), and he asked the question - "what is it when the user's name is crossed out?"
I thought - he's joking. But when I realized (from the conversation in private), that he really does not know, that's how you see a banned usr ("Yes? Crossed is banned? And I did not know"), then I just decided to post it here.
In short - there are users who just do not care (these are the people who keep the forum)
:)
This year will be a unique October. It will be the only time in our lives when we will have a month with 5 Mondays, 5 Saturdays and 5 Sundays. This phenomenon only happens once every 823 years... The last time such a month was in 1191, and the next time will not be until 2837.
This year will be a unique October. It will be the only time in our lives that we will have a month with 5 Mondays, 5 Saturdays and 5 Sundays. This phenomenon only happens once every 823 years... The last time such a month was in 1191 and the next time will only be in 2837.
Great, five baths if there's no Thursdays,
Seems like a serious site... Why no weekends?
We should send everyone to the bathhouse for the weekend!
Great, five baths if there's no Thursdays,
Seems like a serious site... Why no weekends?
We should send everyone to the bathhouse on weekends.
So you ask the administration. They will send you to a "bathhouse"))
So you ask the administration. They will send you to the "sauna")).
I therefore drew attention to the administration, the site is not of Russian origin ... It's not interesting to go to a Russian sauna from a non-Russian site,
All those banned should be redirected to European standards )) and let them stay there
"Gave heating" (author not found)
That's why I stressed the administration, the site is not of Russian origin ... It's not interesting to go to a Russian sauna from a non-Russian site,
All those banned should be sent to European standards )) and let them stay there