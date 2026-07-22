Interesting and Humour - page 2974

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Can we get this ad out of the header of the website?

A chilling look

I'm afraid of him.

 
Karputov Vladimir:

Can we get this ad out of the header of the website?


I'm afraid of him.

Is that the terminator?
Is doomsday coming soon?
 

Nobel laureate suggests that Russia should forget about oil for the sake of economic development

The authorities should try to encourage young people to launch as many start-ups as possible, as is the case in the US.

We already have several startups - Rusnano, Skolkovo.... We would like to have as many of them as possible. And young people are also growing up.

[Deleted]  
Alexandr Saprykin:
Is that the terminator?
Doomsday coming soon?
is the fora defeated? =)
 
Roman Busarov:
(Methaquot is Skynet))).

Metaquotes is Skynet)))
Soon the whole world will be defeated.
The metaquotes are coming:

Skynet meta-quotes

 

taser phone

 
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Таинственный трейдер обвалил Turkish Airlines
Таинственный трейдер обвалил Turkish Airlines
  • 2016.04.21
  • www.interfax.ru
Москва. 21 апреля. INTERFAX.RU - Турецкая брокерская компания Yatirim Finansman, которую подозревают в связях таинственным инвестором, подстегнула распродажу акций Turkish Airlines, выделяющихся среди турецких бумаг самым высоким числом рекомендаций от аналитиков, сообщает агентство Bloomberg. Цена бумаг Turkish Airlines упала в среду на...
 

At any Moscow radio market, it would not cost more than $250

СМИ: За взлом iPhone стрелка из Сан-Бернардино ФБР заплатило более $1 млн
СМИ: За взлом iPhone стрелка из Сан-Бернардино ФБР заплатило более $1 млн
  • 2016.04.21
  • Александра Вишнякова
  • life.ru
За программное решение, которое помогло агентам "вскрыть" IPhone одного из стрелков из Сан-Бернардино, Федеральное бюро расследований США заплатило более 1 миллиона долларов. Об этом рассказал директор ФБР Джеймс Коми. – Очень много, больше, чем я получу за оставшееся время на этой работе, 7 лет и 4 месяца. Но это, на мой взгляд, стоит того, –...
 
 

Good morning


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