Interesting and Humour - page 4497
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The city of Hengelo, Netherlands (on wikipedia here), at night (6 hours ago).
The photo was taken by Anita van Voorst and it was immediately tweeted by the meteorological news portal -
The city of Hengelo, Netherlands (on wikipedia here), at night (6 hours ago).
The photo was taken by Anita van Voorst and it went straight to the meteorological news tweeting portal -
Beautiful! - Well, let it go around us.
The city of Hengelo, Netherlands (on wikipedia here), at night (6 hours ago).
The photo was taken by Anita van Voorst and it was immediately tweeted by the meteorological news portal -
High Line(wikipedia), New York
A week ago I looked out of the window, and the windows (first floor) face the courtyard.
And there's a first grader coming up to the other two first graders, and he says.
"Let's play cop?"
They say, "No, we won't. We are offended."
:)
...
Heard it again ... right now ... others and everything else ... (children).
And - "offended" ...
-----------
I took offence, and went into angl.
Heard it again ... right now ... others and everything else ... (children).
And - 'offended' ...
-----------
I took offence, and went into English.
Good morning