Interesting and Humour - page 4497

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The city of Hengelo, Netherlands (on wikipedia here), at night (6 hours ago).
The photo was taken by Anita van Voorst and it was immediately tweeted by the meteorological news portal -

Hengelo

 
[Deleted]  
Sergey Golubev:

The city of Hengelo, Netherlands (on wikipedia here), at night (6 hours ago).
The photo was taken by Anita van Voorst and it went straight to the meteorological news tweeting portal -


Beautiful! - Well, let it go around us.

 
Sergey Golubev:

The city of Hengelo, Netherlands (on wikipedia here), at night (6 hours ago).
The photo was taken by Anita van Voorst and it was immediately tweeted by the meteorological news portal -


Is the bright spot in the centre a landing alien ship by any chance?
 
 
When tights save a life. Death in the ocean.
Смерть в океане. Почему от неё спасают только колготки
Смерть в океане. Почему от неё спасают только колготки
  • 2019.08.05
  • Журнал "Лучик"
  • zen.yandex.ru
Мальчишки очень не любят, когда в холодную погоду мамы заставляют их надевать под брюки колготки. Ещё бы, «в классе будут дразниться» и вообще «мужчины колготки не носят». Ну... Во-первых, если мама сильно просит, то почему бы и не надеть? В чём больше мужества – в том, чтобы не надевать колготки, или в том, чтобы не бояться дразнилок? А...
 

High Line(wikipedia), New York

New York

 
Sergey Golubev:

A week ago I looked out of the window, and the windows (first floor) face the courtyard.
And there's a first grader coming up to the other two first graders, and he says.
"Let's play cop?"
They say, "No, we won't. We are offended."
:)

...

Heard it again ... right now ... others and everything else ... (children).
And - "offended" ...

-----------

I took offence, and went into angl.

 
Sergey Golubev:

Heard it again ... right now ... others and everything else ... (children).
And - 'offended' ...

-----------

I took offence, and went into English.

 

Good morning


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